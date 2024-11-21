Maura Higgins: Everything you should know about the I'm A Celeb contestant

The Love Island contestant-turned-TV personality is confirmed to be going into the jungle, but how much do you know about the star?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is well underway, with almost a full since its cast entered the jungle.

So far, they line-up has been the gift that keeps on giving, but there's still a few *cough* "bombshells" left to enter with Love Island's own Maura Higgins now confirmed to take part

So what do we need to know about Maura Higgins ahead of her stint? Get the low down on the Irish star's age, origins, Instagram handle, TV credits, dating history and more.

Who is Maura Higgins?

Maura Higgins is an Irish TV personality, presenter and model, who's best known for taking part in Love Island series 5.

How old is Maura Higgins?

Maura Higgins was born on 25th November 1990, making her just about to turn 34 next week. Yes, this means she'll spend her birthday in the Aussie jungle!

Where is Maura Higgins from?

It's pretty clear from Maura's unmistakable tones that she's from Ireland, but to be precise, the star hails from Ballymahon in County Longford in the country.

What's Maura Higgins' Instagram?

You can find Maura on Instagram at @maurahiggins where you can follow her an all her adventures, including her most recent one.

Maura Higgins at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

What series of Love Island is Maura from?

Maura starred on the fifth season of Love Island alongside the likes of Molly Mae and Tommy Fury. Curtis Pritchard, who she finished in fourth place with, Chris Taylor, Michael Griffiths, Amy Hart and more. The winner's of the series were Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea with Molly Mae and Tommy Fury as runner up.

What else has Maura Higgins been in?

Before her Love Island success, Maura had taken part in modelling campaigns and worked as a ring girl for various professional boxers including Anthony Joshua. She had also appeared in Liam Payne's 2017 video Get Low. After Love Island, Maura signed various deals with brands such as BooHoo and Ann Summers and began making regular appearances on This Morning, presenting an agony aunt segment. Maura went on to take part in Dancing On Ice and present various TV shows, including stints as a guest host on Love Island USA and the host of the US version of Aftersun. Maura is thought to be making her acting debut in soon to be released film The Spin. See some of her TV credits below:

The Spin (film) - In post production

Love Island USA (Aftersun) - 2024

Love Island USA guest host - 2024

Love Island Games (social host/guest host) - 2023

Love Island USA (social host)- 2023

Cooking With The Stars (contestant) - 2022

Glowup (Irish version) (2021)

Dancing On Ice (contestant) - 2020

Loose Women (guest panellist) - 2019

This Morning (agony aunt) - 2019

Love Island (contestant) 2019

Maura Higgins at The Pride Of Britain Awards 2024. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Maura Higgins with Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard in 2019. Picture: Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Boohoo/Getty

Who has Maura Higgins dated or been linked to?

Curtis Prichard

Chris Taylor

Giovanni Pernice

Bobby Holland Hanton

Pete Wicks

The the Irish beauty has been linked with a few suitors in the past, starting with Curtis Pritchard, who she finished fourth place with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island series 5. Maura entered Love Island as a bombshell with Chris Taylor and the pair were close friends after the left the show, but in November 2020 they confirmed that their friendship had become romantic. By May 2021, the pair announced their decision to split.

In a statement, Maura said: "It breaks my heart to even type this, but I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship. There is no wrongdoing on either side.

"We still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we've been very close friends and that will never change. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends".

Maura also dated Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice. The pair confirmed their romance in July 2021 by sharing pictures of themselves together on a beach. However, they broke up in October 2021 after a four-month romance.

Higgins also briefly dated Bobby Holland Hanton, a stunt double for Chris Hemsworth, with the pair first linked in May 2023.

Most recently Maura has been linked to former TOWIE star and Strictly contestant Pete Wicks.

Has Maura Higgins had surgery?

Maura Higgins is believed to be fairly natural and not have gone under the knife. However she has been honest about having lip fillers and like many celebs, has likely dabbled in tweakments and treatments, such as botox and veneers.

How tall is Maura Higgins?

Maura Higgins is believed to stand about 5'7" tall.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

