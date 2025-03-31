The Chris Moyles Show - 20 Seconds To £20k is back!

Think you can take on the 20 Seconds To £20k challenge with Chris Moyles and the team? Find out how to get involved.

If there's one thing we've learned from The Chris Moyles Show's 20 Seconds To £20k game, it's that it's a LOT harder than it looks.

Kicking off on Monday 31st March from 6.30am, Chris Moyles will give a lucky listener the chance to win £20K by guessing as many songs as they can in 20 seconds.

The clock stops as soon as a listener guesses a song correctly, but then they have the option to carry on with the remaining time they have left.

Sounds simple enough, but it is definitely not for the faint-hearted - as you can see from last year's competition....

WOW! OUR BIGGEST WINNER YET!😳💰

Terms and conditions for 20 Seconds To £20k

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Global Player on Monday from 6.30am to find out how you can get involved!

