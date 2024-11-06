Bruce Springsteen visits Jeremy Allen White on set on biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere

6 November 2024, 12:41

Bruce Springsteen visits Jeremy Allen White on set . Picture: Bobby Bank/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Bear star was visited by The Boss during filming of the new biopic titled Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Bruce Springsteen has been snapped visiting Jeremy Allen White on the set of the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning star of The Bear portrays the Dancing In The Dark legend in the upcoming biopic and he was photographed together alongside The Boss and director Scott Cooper while shooting a scene at a car dealership in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Jeremy Allen White, director Scott Cooper and Bruce Springsteen stood by a classic care on the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere
Jeremy Allen White, director Scott Cooper and Bruce Springsteen stood by a classic care on the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere. Picture: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

White and Springsteen were seen sharing an embrace on the shoot and were looking at classic cars, which included the first car the icon is said to have bought the Chevrolet Z28 Camaro.

The biopic - where white portrays an '80s era Springsteen - is being produced by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, and the shoot is happening mostly on location in Springsteen’s native New Jersey and New York.

Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen walk around the New Jersey car dealership
Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen walk around the New Jersey car dealership. Picture: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The news comes after the first look of White in the role was revealed.

Last month, 20th Century studios shared the first image of the actor in the guise of the iconic musician along side the caption: "Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in #DeliverMeFromNowhere. Coming to theaters in 2025."

As previously reported by Deadline, Deliver Me from Nowhere - which is based on Waren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name - will focus on Springsteen at a pivotal moment of his career and the creation of his seminal 1982 album, Nebraska.

A statement from Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said: "Warren Zanes’ Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music.

"Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book — we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.”

After a huge 2024, where he embarked on a world tour and became a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, the iconic New Jersey rocker is set for dates in 2025 and expanded his European run with shows in Manchester and Liverpool.

The Born In The U.S.A rocker will now play two shows next year at Manchester's Co-Op Live on 17th and 20th May as well as a show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 4 June 2025.

Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run at Wembley Stadium

See Bruce Springsteen's UK & European dates for 2025:

  • 17th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST
  • 20th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST
  • 24th May - Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy - On-sale: Oct. 7 at 10am CEST
  • 31st May - Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome (rescheduled from May 25, 2024)
  • 4th June - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST
  • 11th June - Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST
  • 15th June - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany (rescheduled from May 28, 2024)
  • 18th June - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST
  • 21st June - San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta) - On-sale: Oct. 8 at 10am CEST
  • 27th June - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST
  • 30th June - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 1, 2024)
  • 3rd July - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 3, 2024)

Bruce Springsteen Ivors Fellowship acceptance speech

Foo Fighters