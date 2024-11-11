I'm A Celebrity 2024 confirmed line-up, start date & more

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line-up confirmed
I'm A Celebrity 2024 line-up confirmed. Picture: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
As I'm A Celeb prepares to launch this month, we take a look at which stars are entering the jungle this year and whwn you can watch the show.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 is set to launch this week and there's already plenty of buzz surrounding its cast.

The starting line-up for the ITV show has been announced and ITV has finally confirmed that heavily rumoured stars such as Danny Jones from McFly none other than Colleen Rooney are set to appear on this year's series.

Ahead of the launch this weekend, find out everything we know about the I'm A Celeb 2024 cast so far, including their ages, Instagram handles and what they're known for.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts on 17th November
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts on 17th November. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celeb 2024 start?

I'm A Celeb starts on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Who's on the I'm A Celeb 2024 line-up?

Get the rumoured line-up according to The Sun, so far below:

  • Danny Jones, 38, McFly star, Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial
  • Coleen Rooney, TV Personality, wife of Wayne Rooney, Instagram: @coleen_rooney
  • Oti Mabuse, 34, Dancer & Former Strictly professional, Instagram: @otimabuse
  • Jane Moore, 62, Loose Women presenter & Journalist, Instagram: @janepmoore
  • Tulisa, 36, N-Dubz singer Former X Factor fudge, Instagram: @tulisacontostavlos
  • Alan Halsall, 42, Coronation Street star, Instagram: @alanhalsall
  • GK Barry, 25 years, Content creator, Instagram: @gkbarry_
  • Barry McGuigan, 63, Former Boxing Champion
  • Dean McCullough, 32, Radio Presenter, Instagram: @thedeanlife
  • Melvin Odoom, 44, Radio & TV Presenter, Instagram: @melvinodoom

Find out more about the confirmed I'm A Celeb 2024 cast below:

Ant and Dec will return to host I'm A Celeb 2024
Ant and Dec will return to host I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

Who's hosting I'm A Celeb 2024?

Ant and Dec return as the beloved hosts of I'm A Celeb this year.

Ant & Dec's Funniest Trial Moments | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

How long is I'm A Celeb 2024 on for?

I'm A Celeb usually airs for approximately three weeks. With a start time of Sunday 17th November this year, we can estimate that this year's final will take place on Sunday 10 December.

Who won I'm A Celeb 2023?

Sam Thompson was crowned King of The Jungle in I'm A Celeb 2023, with former boxer Tony Bellew taking second place.

Sam Thompson opens up about his ADHD | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Olivia Atwood's Bad Boyfriends and I'm A Celeb rumours!

