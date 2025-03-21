Pippa has some big news on The Chris Moyles Show: "You guys are my family"

The Chris Moyles Show team revealed some things that they didn't know about each other, before their beloved executive producer shared her emotional news.

Pippa Taylor shared the news that after almost 10 years, she will be moving on from her role on The Chris Moyles Show.

The beloved Executive Producer gave the emotional announcement on the Radio X breakfast show this morning (Friday 21st March), breaking the news to their 1.1 million weekly listeners live on air.

But things can never be totally straightforward when it comes The Chris Moyles Show. First, the team played a little game, where they all admitted things about themselves they hadn't told each other yet.

James revealed that he accidentally booked the wrong guest and "rolled with it," Dom admitted that he's started putting together Airfix models at home for fun and Chris shared that he hasn't smoked a cigarette for 151 days!

However, when it was Pippa's turn to share her revelation, things got slightly more serious.

"Well," she began tearfully. "So, after nearly 10 lovely, really wonderful years on the show, my revelation is that I'm leaving the show."

Watch her heart-wrenching announcement in full above.

Pippa delivers her tearful announcement she's leaving The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

She went on: "The most difficult, ridiculous decision ever, because I love it here and You guys are my family. Even James!

"Yeah, it's been the hardest thing I've ever...genuinely, because you guys are my family."

Pippa went on to explain that although she is leaving Radio X, she will remain in the Global family - though she assured us it has nothing to do with Classic FM' presenter Dan Walker!

"So, we knew what Pippa was going to say," Chris Moyles confessed. "But we didn't know what everyone else was going to say."

"Pippa's going to be on with us for hopefully another few months," he added, before joking: "Dom have I got any old cigarettes there in the drawer?"

