Pippa has some big news on The Chris Moyles Show: "You guys are my family"

21 March 2025, 15:28

Pippa shares her HUGE news | The Chris Moyles Show | Radio X

Radio X

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show team revealed some things that they didn't know about each other, before their beloved executive producer shared her emotional news.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pippa Taylor shared the news that after almost 10 years, she will be moving on from her role on The Chris Moyles Show.

The beloved Executive Producer gave the emotional announcement on the Radio X breakfast show this morning (Friday 21st March), breaking the news to their 1.1 million weekly listeners live on air.

But things can never be totally straightforward when it comes The Chris Moyles Show. First, the team played a little game, where they all admitted things about themselves they hadn't told each other yet.

James revealed that he accidentally booked the wrong guest and "rolled with it," Dom admitted that he's started putting together Airfix models at home for fun and Chris shared that he hasn't smoked a cigarette for 151 days!

However, when it was Pippa's turn to share her revelation, things got slightly more serious.

"Well," she began tearfully. "So, after nearly 10 lovely, really wonderful years on the show, my revelation is that I'm leaving the show."

Watch her heart-wrenching announcement in full above.

Pippa delivers her tearful announcement she's leaving The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa delivers her tearful announcement she's leaving The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

She went on: "The most difficult, ridiculous decision ever, because I love it here and You guys are my family. Even James!

"Yeah, it's been the hardest thing I've ever...genuinely, because you guys are my family."

Pippa went on to explain that although she is leaving Radio X, she will remain in the Global family - though she assured us it has nothing to do with Classic FM' presenter Dan Walker!

"So, we knew what Pippa was going to say," Chris Moyles confessed. "But we didn't know what everyone else was going to say."

"Pippa's going to be on with us for hopefully another few months," he added, before joking: "Dom have I got any old cigarettes there in the drawer?"

Relive some of Pippa's best moments below:

Pippa's innuendos know no bounds...

Read more:

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show podcast

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Live Playlist

Mumford & Sons Ben Lovett and Marcus Mumford speak to Chris Moyles

Mumford & Sons had to enlist debut album producer with IOU: "He did it on credit"

Mumford And Sons

CAST's John Power, Richard Ashcroft and Liam and Noel Gallagher

CAST on supporting Oasis "magical" reunion tour: "It's like a northern soul happening"

Pete Doherty and him completing his breakfast challenge in 2023

Pete Doherty on his breakfast challenge going viral: "That's the music industry"

The Libertines

Pete Doherty speaks to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show

Pete Doherty reveals orthopaedic shoes on Radio X: "People can be so cruel"

The Libertines

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems.

How to listen to Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop.

How to listen to Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade.

How to listen to Radio X 00s