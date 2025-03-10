CAST on supporting Oasis "magical" reunion tour: "It's like a northern soul happening"

10 March 2025, 16:49

John Power talks CAST anniversary & Oasis tours!

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman John Power has talked about the upcoming Oasis reunion dates, where they've previously been confirmed as special guests alongside Richard Ashcroft.

CAST have talked about their upcoming stint supporting Oasis on their reunion tour.

The Liverpool legends will join Richard Ashcroft as special guests for the Gallagher brothers' 19 UK & Ireland dates this summer, and frontman John Power thinks it's going to be "magical".

When Chris Moyles joked that they'd have to keep their fingers crossed for 19 shows, the Walkaway singer replied: "Well who knows, but you know everything feels good. Everything's very positive, you know. Wembley here we come!"

He added, speaking on The Chris Moyles Show: "CAST, Richard Ashcroft, it's like a northern soul happening, you know. It's kind of. It's rock "n' roll!".

I think it's going to be magical," he beamed. "I mean, I really, really do. I'm really looking forward myself to seeing Noel and Liam on stage singing those songs, because it was something amazing".

CAST's John Power, Richard Ashcroft and Liam and Noel Gallagher
CAST's John Power, Richard Ashcroft and Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Jon Mo Photography, Dean Chalkney, Simon Emmett

Meanwhile, CAST have also today announced their plans to celebrate 30 years of All Change with their 2025 UK and Ireland tour.

The trio - completed by Liam "Skin" Tyson and Keith O'Neill - will head out on the road to mark three decades since the release of their debut album.

Their dates, which kick off at Dublin's 3Olympia on 25th October and come to a close with a homecoming gig at Liverpool's Olympia on 5th December, will also include a show at London's 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Tickets will go on general sale here from Friday 14th December at 10am.

See CAST'S 30 Years of All Change 2025 dates here:

NOVEMBER:

  • 6th - Nottingham, Rock City
  • 7th - Oxford, O2 Academy
  • 8th - Torquay, Arena
  • 13th - Birmingham, O2 Institute
  • 14th - Cardiff, Uni Y Plas
  • 15th - Leeds, O2 Academy
  • 20th - Bournemouth, O2 Academy
  • 21st - London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
  • 22nd - Manchester, Albert Hall
  • 27th - Sheffield, Leadmill
  • 28th - Newcastle, NX
  • 29th - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

DECEMBER:

  • 5th - Liverpool, Olympia

Oasis: the road to the reunion

