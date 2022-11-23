Boy George is fourth star evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Boy George is the latest celebrity evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

By Radio X

The Culture Club icon had the least votes out of his remaining I'm A Celeb campmates, but revealed he was "ready" to leave.

By Jenny Mensah

Boy George is the fourth campmate to be evicted from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The Culture Club singe came in the bottom two along with Radio X's Chris Moyles on Tuesday night (22nd November) after the public cast their votes for who they wanted to save.

After hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly broke the news, George promised his fellow competitors: “I’ll tell you what it’s like when it’s out.”

Speaking in his exit interview, the 61-year-old admitted: “I am sort of ready. I had an amazing time and I’ve done a lot of things I thought I’d never do. I’m excited to see my sister.

“I had to forget who I was the whole time I was in here, I had to let it go. I just had to get over it.



“I just had to say, ‘I’m in the jungle, I’ve had no control.’

“Being really honest, I am happy to go today. It’s not something I thought I would ever do but it’s a lot tougher than I thought.

“I think it really makes you appreciate what you have and the people that you love.”

READ MORE: Boy George reveals coming out story, says David Bowie helped him be himself

Boy George - who's full name is George Alan O’Dowd - completed one more trial before his departure, Grot Yoga, in which he had to perform Yoga poses alongside Seann Walsh and Mike Tindall whlie they were covered in rotten fruit and veg, grunge and offal for the meat eaters.

George was one of the more outspoken members of camp and he confronted Matt Hancock about his feelings towards him in a frank conversation.

After talking about the Tory politician to Seann Walsh, the singer then admitted he had been "hating on him".

"I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don't say what you mean and you're not particularly direct," he admitted, adding: "That's not your problem, that's my problem. I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago."

Boy George was able to round off his stay with a trip to the Jungle Arms bar, where to win pub grub, including crisps and chips, the celebs had to take part in a jungle-inspired game of beer pong.

Then they took it in turns on karaoke, with Boy George eventually leading the group in a singalong of Culture Club’s 1983 hit, Karma Chameleon.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Wednesday (23rd November) from 9pm on ITV1.

