Sue Cleaver is the third I’m A Celebrity contestant to leave the jungle

The Coronation Street star has said farewell to her campmates, saying: "“I had the ride of my life".

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver is the third contestant to leave I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The 59-year-old actress demonstrated that she was thrilled her time on the show was over when she was evicted on Monday night (21st November), saying she was relieved she wouldn’t have to face any more trials.

Sue told hosts Ant and Dec: “You can stuff your trials where the sun don’t shine. I’ve absolutely had enough. It’s having absolutely no control over your whole life and that is weird.

“I had the ride of my life but I’m glad it ended there because you don’t want to see ‘Bad Sue’.”

Sue faced criticism from viewers after she only took part in trials where all of the campmates were required.

Sue explained that while she enjoyed her time in the camp, jungle life could be tough. "You’re literally looking at the sun and trying to figure out what time it is.

“You’ve lost all track of time, you’re sleep deprived. It’s very disorientating and I don’t think you realise that when you watch the show. It’s a really hard slog.”

At one point, the actress broke down in tears while sitting in the camp RV and had to be comforted by ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall. "I had my moment in there," she explained. "I just had one of those days. I just hit a low, I didn't sleep and then when one thing goes, it's like a domino and one thing can set you off. It's tough in there."

A Place In the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas was the second campmate to leave the jungle, hours after Loose Women anchor Charlene White was the first celebrity to be evicted from this year’s show.

Scarlette said she was the “underdog” in the series, as this year’s famous faces include singer Boy George and Radio X DJ Chris Moyles.

She told The Sun: “I’ve always come in here as an underdog. I’ve got the least profile of anybody else, you know, not everybody knows who I am. Hopefully they do now!

“So I was never going to get the most votes. You know, even if you're just looking at something like Instagram, I always have the least amount of followers.

“If I go by something like that. I’m not going to get all the votes. So for me, all I could have done in the jungle was do my best and hope that people liked me and hoped that people voted for me.

“But people aren’t voting for me to leave – they’re voting for who their favourites are and if I’m not their favourite there’s nothing I can do about that. I just have to be true to me.

“Be authentic and just enjoy the experience and when my time comes, my time comes wherever it is.”

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Tuesday night (22nd November) at 9pm on ITV1.