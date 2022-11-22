Boy George reveals when he knew he was gay, says David Bowie helped him feel he wasn't alone

George Boy credited David Bowie for making him feel he could be himself. Picture: 1. ITV 2. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images 3. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Culture Club legend revealed his coming out story on I'm A Celeb and explained how the Ziggy Stardust icon helped him feel less alone.

Boy George has talked about his coming out story on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and credited David Bowie as a "massive role model".

The Culture Club frontman was quizzed about his coming out story by his fellow campmates on Monday (21st November) and he revealed it was "gradual".

He revealed: "It was kind of gradual I think. For me it was other kids calling me a girl... [saying] ‘You’re a girl’.”

The Karma Chameleon star added: “I knew if I announced it I’d be immediately unpopular in the playground, but inside of me, I absolutely thought it was totally normal and this is what’s meant to be.”

The 61-year-old artist - who's real name is George Alan O'Dowd - also credited David Bowie with helping him to be himself.

"For me, Bowie was the beginning of me going, ‘Oh my god, I’m not alone.’ It didn’t matter whether he was gay, straight or bisexual, he was a massive role model."

He added: “When I was 16/17 I was outrageous... this one time I went out as a nun. When we got on the Tube there were real nuns on the tube. I was sitting eating a packet of cheese and onion crisps, dressed as a nun with the

most amazing make-up. They knew I wasn’t a nun!”

Meanwhile, Sue Cleaver is the latest celebrity to leave the jungle.

The 59-year-old actress was visibly thrilled her time on the show hand ended when she was evicted on Monday night (21st November), saying she was relieved she wouldn’t have to face any more trials.

Sue told hosts Ant and Dec: “You can stuff your trials where the sun don’t shine. I’ve absolutely had enough. It’s having absolutely no control over your whole life and that is weird.

“I had the ride of my life but I’m glad it ended there because you don’t want to see ‘Bad Sue’.”

