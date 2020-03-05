Tom Grennan reveals ex's reaction to new breakup album

5 March 2020, 19:24 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 22:06

The This Is The Place singer revealed on the blue carpet at The Global Awards 2020 that his ex has heard some of the tracks on his new record and is "buzzing" for him.

Tom Grennan has talked about the process of writing his emotional breakup album, and revealed his ex is "buzzing" for him.

The singer-songwriter attended tonight's Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk, where he discussed the heartbreak which inspired his second studio album and the follow-up to 2018's Lighting Matches.

Watch our interview above.

Asked by Heart's Zoe Hardman about the writing process for the record, he revealed: "I kind of had to dig deep for this album. This whole album is about this breakup that I’ve just gone through and it’s been a hard, tough time, but the lyrics have just come from that really.

“And It’s more of a thank you letter, it’s more of a sorry note. I’ve had to get deep with my lyrics this time and pull them from the depth of my heart".

Quizzed if he asked his ex if he could write about the breakup, he replied: "I have had a conversation with her and we’ve stayed friends. She’s heard a few of the songs already and she’s really happy. She’s buzzing for me.”

The This Is The Place singer added: "If times were right we would be together still, but my direction is going that way, and he direction s is going that way, and unfortunately some times it doesn’t work out.

Grennan also confirmed that the album would be out in the next "few months".

Tom Grennan at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk
Tom Grennan at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

VIDEO: Tom Grennan wants to write music with Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

The Found What I've Been Looking For singer was also asked if he's rock 'n' roll on tour or in bed by 10.30pm, and he revealed that the rush of being on stage is so intense he can't just go to sleep.

“I try to be in bed at 10.30, but I think when you come off stage, you can’t turn off adrenaline," he told us on the blue carpet.

"Sometimes I go for a run after a show, just to release…"

Previously talking about the breakup to Radio X's Gordon Smart and his This Is The Place single, he revealed: "My mum and dad were looking after me, and kinda just making me feel whole.

"When I say 'whole' it was the hug I needed, but like from the house, from my mum, from being back where I grew up and yeah it allowed me to have my thinking time..."

