Liam Gallagher tells disappointed England fans to "be kind to each other" and "chill the f*** out" following Euros 2024 defeat

Liam Gallagher has advice for England fans.

The former Oasis frontman admitted he was 'gutted" about the UEFA Euro final result but has encouraged others to be "zen" about it.

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts after England's loss in the UEFA EURO finals.

England were beaten 2-1 by Spain in the 86th minute of the tournament, leading to much heartache for England fans, but the Oasis rocker has since shared his wise words on the topic.

Taking to X the day after the match on Monday 15th July, he wrote: "Gutted about the football but I’ll live as im zen and I’m a practicing parka monk I wish all our teams well in competition be England Ireland Scotland Wales so let’s just all be kind to each other chill the f*** out LG x".

Gutted about the football but I’ll live as im zen and I’m a practicing parka monk I wish all our teams well in competition be England Ireland Scotland Wales so let’s just all be kind to each other chill the fuck out LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 15, 2024

The Manchester rocker isn't the only one who reacted to England's heartache, with The Lightning Seeds singer Ian Broudie, who's responsible for Three Lions along with Baddiel and Skinner, taking to X to write: "How many more years of hurt".

How many more years of hurt 😞 pic.twitter.com/kjDe6ha4wB — Ian Broudie (@IanZBroudie) July 14, 2024

However, one fan found a silver lining, telling the 65-year-old musician: "Frustrating mate. At least 60 is easier to rhyme than 59!" and he agreed it was "True".

True 😂 — Ian Broudie (@IanZBroudie) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Liam has also thanked fans after his official arena dates for his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour came to an end.

After his fourth and final date at Manchester Co-op Live live on 28th June, the Supersonic singer took to Twitter to tell his followers he was: "Blown away by the love and energy that was shown to us on the DM tour thanks to everyone who came and ripped it up".

Liam also gave an honourable mention to his son Gene's band VILLANELLE for "stepping up to the big boy stage" as well as his support artists Cast and The View who joined him as special guests.

Blown away by the love and energy that was shown to us on the DM tour thanks to everyone who came and ripped it up respek to VILLANELLE for stepping up to the big boy stage thanks to CAST n THE VIEW stay young MANCHESTER SO MUCH TO ANSWER FOR LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2024

Liam Gallagher continues his live dates with a stint at VITAL Festival at Belfast's Boucher Road Playing Fields on 16th July- with Kasabian as support, before taking on a duo of headline dates at Reading and Leeds Festival's Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park respectively.