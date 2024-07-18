Noel Gallagher dedicates Don't Look Back In Anger to England football team at Cardiff gig

18 July 2024, 11:42 | Updated: 18 July 2024, 13:44

Noel Gallagher with former England manager Gareth Southgate inset
Noel Gallagher with former England manager Gareth Southgate inset. Picture: Hesham Elsherif/Anadolu via Getty Images/Depot Live

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker played the iconic song in tribute to the England squad in light of their 2-1 defeat against Spain in the UEFA Euros final.

Noel Gallagher sang Don't Look Back In Anger for England's football team in Wales last night (17th July).

The former Oasis frontman was playing a show at at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle, when he ended his set on the Britpop band's classic 1996 single.

Talking to the crowd at the end of his show, he said: "Thank you for coming out to see us. You've been amazing as always," before adding: "We can sing this for the England football team."

Watch the moment below, shared on YouTube by scyhodotcom:

Noel Gallagher ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ Cardiff 2024

The moment was of course a nod to England's 2-1 defeat against Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 final on Sunday (14 July).

Noel's comment got a few chuckles from the Welsh crowd and it's likely that the Manchester rocker wasn't being completely genuine himself, as he previously hinted he wouldn't be supporting England's Euro bid because he's Irish.

Noel Gallagher High Flying Birds' performance on the night consisted of hits from throughout Noel's career, kicking things off with his Pretty Boy single from his most recent Council Skies album before segueing into its title track.

Also on the setlist included solo favourites such as A.K.A… What a Life!, If I Had A Gun…, Heat Of The Moment and Dead in the Water, before the band switched to a series of Oasis classics including Talk Tonight, Whatever, Half the World Away, The Masterplan and Little by Little.

Returning for a crowd-pleasing encore, Noel ended the night with Stand By Me, Live Forever and of course Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Noel Gallagher's setlist at Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.
Noel Gallagher's setlist at Depot Live at Cardiff Castle. Picture: Depot Live/Press

Noel Gallagher's setlist at Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on 17th July 2024:

  • Pretty Boy
  • Council Skies
  • We're Gonna Get There in the End
  • Open the Door, See What You Find
  • You Know We Can't Go Back
  • We're on Our Way Now
  • In the Heat of the Moment
  • If I Had a Gun...
  • AKA... What a Life!
  • Dead in the Water
  • Going Nowhere(Oasis song)
  • Talk Tonight (Oasis song)
  • Whatever(Oasis song)
  • Half the World Away(Oasis song)
  • The Masterplan (Oasis song)
  • Little by Little (Oasis song)

Encore:

  • Stand by Me
  • Play Video
  • Live Forever
  • Don't Look Back in Anger

