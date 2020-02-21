WATCH: Tom Grennan performs IN THE DARK for Chris Moyles' birthday show

Watch the This Is The Place singer sing live for Chris Moyles in complete darkness for the Radio X DJ's special birthday show.

Tom Grennan has performed two of his bangers on The Chris Moyles Show.

The singer-songwriter made a special appearance on Radio X this morning (Friday 21 February), and sang two tracks in complete and utter darkness.

Watch him sing his new single This Is The Place above, which is taken from his forthcoming sophomore album.

The stunt was part of the Radio X presenter’s birthday celebrations, which saw him broadcast his radio show from a "secret" London location in the dark.

The Chris Moyles Show In The Dark. Picture: Radio X

Watch Grennan sing Found What I've Been Looking For, which comes from his No1. debut record Lighting Matches.

Chris was also joined by special guests Ant & Dec, Paul McKenna and Phoenix Nights' clairvoyant Clinton Baptiste (who's played by Alex Lowe) for a throughly spooky reading.

Watch the full livestream here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here:

