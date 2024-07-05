Kasabian announce 2024 UK arena dates: how to buy tickets

Kasabian in 2024: Tim Carter, Serge Pizzorno, Ian Matthews and Chris Edwards. Picture: Press

By Radio X

Serge Pizzorno and co have confirmed more shows for the autumn - with very special guests The Streets. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kasabian have announced four huge arena shows for November 2024 - and their very special guests will be The Streets.

After playing shows across the summer, including a surprise set at Glastonbury's Woodsies stage and a huge homecoming show titled Summer Solstice II in July, the Leicester legends have announced further dates to support their new album Happenings.

See their newly announced dates and find out how to buy tickets below.

What are Kasabian's November 2024 dates?

8th November - Pulse Live (formerly Resorts World Arena), Birmingham

9th November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

15th November - The O2 Arena, London

16th November - Co-Op Live, Manchester

Kasabian will play four huge arena shows in November 2024. Picture: Press

Who are Kasabian's very special guests on their November 2024 dates?

The Streets will be Kasabian's special guests on all of their November 2024 tour dates.

Where can I buy tickets to Kasabian's November 2024 tour?

Tickets for the new Kasabian dates will go on sale at 9.30am (BST) on Wednesday 10th July via Ticketmaster.

What other shows are Kasabian playing in 2024?

Kasabian will also play the O2 Academy in Bristol on 22nd July and the O2 Academy Bournemouth on 23rd July, while headlining Latitude Festival on 26th July.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard - full highlights

Kasabian's new album, Happenings, is released today (Friday 5th July) - Serge Pizzorno will be in the Radio X studio to talk through the songs track by track on X-Posure, from 11pm.

Darkest Lullaby is currently Radio X's Record Of The Week - watch the video here: