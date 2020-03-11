Snowbombing Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

11 March 2020, 20:06 | Updated: 11 March 2020, 20:35

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The festival, which was set to kick off next month in Austria with Liam Gallagher among its headliners, will no longer take place this year.

Snowbombing 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The festival - which was set to take place in Mayrhofen, Austria from 13-18 April with bill-topping performances with Liam Gallagher, Foals and The Streets - has now confirmed its cancellation due to new event restrictions in the country.

Taking to Twitter, festival organisers wrote: "Following discussions with the Austrian authorities, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Snowbombing 2020."

Organisers have confirmed that festival-goers will be offered a refund, keep their existing holiday without the festival, or the chance to hold on to their tickets for next year.

Their statement begins: "Dear Snowbombing Friends & Family,

"Following discussions with the Austrian authorities, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Snowbombing 2020. In brief, our guests can opt for a refund, keep their existing holiday without the festival element or transfer their package to next year’s show. 

"Today, the Austrian authorities placed a ban on all outdoor events above 500 people and indoor events above 100. This ban is in place from now until April 3rd and is likely to be extended.

"We understand that this will be disappointing news for you, as it is for us. Snowbombing started in 1999 and this year was to be our 21st festival. The cancellation is unprecedented for Snowbombing but the wellbeing of all guests, artists and crew is our priority."

It concludes: "Thanks again for your understanding and patience. We are truly saddened that we cannot welcome you to Snowbombing 2020."

Read the full statement here.

Liam Gallagher who was set to top the bill at the Austrian festival took to his own Twitter account to share his disappointment at the news, while telling his fans to stay safe.

Snowbombing is the latest festival to be affected by coronavirus, with and SXSW, Coachella both being postponed.

A number of gigs have also been postponed with the likes of Foals, New Order and Green Day all having to postpone dates.

READ MORE - Coronavirus: How it's affecting gigs and festivals in 2020

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Coachella Festival 2020 officially postponed due to coronavirus
The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella Festival 2020 reportedly preparing to postpone due to coronavirus
Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury 2017

When will Glastonbury Festival 2020 announce its third and final headliner?

Glastonbury Festival

Stereophonics speak to Rich Wolfenden at The Global Awards 2020

VIDEO: Stereophonics reveal if they've been booked for Glastonbury 2020

Stereophonics

Glastonbury Festival fans watch Ed Sheeran on the Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury Festival organisers respond to coronavirus fears ahead of 2020 event

Glastonbury Festival

Latest On Radio X

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher reacts to Man City v Arsenal being postponed due to coronavirus

Liam Gallagher

COVID-19 under the microscope

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

News

McAlmont and Butler

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Features

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro announce 2020 UK tour dates

Biffy Clyro

DMA's band image

DMA'S Life Is A Game Of Changing gets Orbital remix

Music News

Bombay Bicycle Club 2020

Bombay Bicycle Club cancel European tour due to Coronavirus

Music News