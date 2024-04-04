Chaka Khan reveals why she turned down Glastonbury 2024

The legendary singer revealed she was approached about playing the festival, but had to turn it down due to her hectic schedule.

Chaka Khan has revealed that she turned down a slot at Glastonbury 2024.

The I'm Every Woman singer was among the artists tipped for the festival's Legend slot and now she's confirmed she was approached by organisers about playing this year, but is too busy curating Meltdown Festival at London's Southbank Centre.

Asked if she'd consider playing the festival next year, she told The Sun: "Yeah, sure – I would love that," adding: "They did approach me, but I can’t because of this."

Shania Twain will play the legend slot this year, calling it a "dream come true".

The US country star- who's best known for her hits You're Still The One, Man! I Feel Life A Woman! and That Don't Impress Me Much - will treat the crowds to a career-spanning set on Sunday 30th June 2024.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video alongside the caption: "The legends slot at GLASTONBURY 2024 - Another jewel in my crown!! I feel so honoured and so excited about this one! Thinking about what to wear already and tell me, what should we sing together?! Let’s make history this summer with this ultimate dream performance!!"

Addressing her legions of fans in the clip, she said: "This is a dream come true! I have been asked about Glastonbury now for years and it's finally coming together.

"I'm packing my wellies and my raincoat, and of course my cowboy hat, so I'll see you in the beautiful Somerset countryside this summer."

She went on: "Can't wait. This is huge. Honour of my life. I'm so excited!"

Other artists to perform in the slot have included Motown legend and former Commodores star Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown, Dolly Parton and Shirley Bassey.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline Glastonbury 2024 with the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Michael Kiwanuka and more on the bill.

IDLES, Disclosure, and The National will headline The Other Stage, with The Streets, Avril Lavigne, Two Door Cinema Club also confirmed for the Somerset Festival.