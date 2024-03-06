There's another chance to win tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024...

Brothers Cider, the official Glasto cider, is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to the Somerset Festival.

Glastonbury fans have another chance to win tickets for the festival this year.

Brothers Cider is giving music lovers the chance to win one of 10 pairs of general admission tickets to the festival, as part of an exclusive promotion for their New Era range.

Hoping to score tickets for @Glastonbury Festival '24 👀?



For your chance:

🍎 Buy any of our fresh new flavours

🤳 Scan the QR

🤞 Enter the code under the ring-pull



More 👉 https://t.co/Vz2PwwnwkV



Available now from Tesco, Morrisons, One Stop & our website #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/vl2yeg3voj — Brothers Cider (@BrothersCider) March 4, 2024

All fans need to do is buy a can of any the brand's fresh new flavours and look for a unique code on under a ring pull, which they must either scan the QR code on the can or enter it online at winwithbrothers.co.uk

Find out more about the competition here.

The news comes after Glastonbury opened a prize draw for 20 pairs of tickets to the sold-out event, in order to "raise emergency funds to support people affected by conflict".

As a press release explained: "Money raised will be donated to the British Red Cross, Oxfam and War Child, who are all doing vital work in areas of conflict, delivering humanitarian support to those who need it most."

The prize draw is open until 12 noon (GMT) on Thursday 28th March at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/glastonbury-emergency-fund.

As explained on the Crowdfunder page: "Each winner will receive two tickets with entry to the Festival for themselves and a guest."

Glasto-hopefuls can give £10 for one entry, £20 for two entries, £50 for 5 prize entries and £100 for 10 entries.

At the time of writing this article, the festival has already smashed their initial 100k target and has now raised £354,420.

The festival has yet to confirm its line-up for 2024, but all signs point to an announcement being imminent.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 sold out in less than an hour, with fans getting another chance to buy tickets in the April resale, though its date is yet to be confirmed.

The likes of Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Madonna are still among the names rumoured for the main stage, while the now iconic Glastonbury tea time slot has also generated plenty of rumours with everyone from Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks to Chaka Khan rumoured to perform.

Glastonbury festival tickets sell out in less than an hour

Meanwhile, Glastonbury has announced the details of their Abbey Extravaganza, with Keane confirmed to perform.