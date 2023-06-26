When do Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale?

Find out everything you need to know about buying tickets to next year's festival including how to register.

Glastonbury festival returned in 2023 with headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Elton John topping the bill at the Pyramid Stage. The weekend saw boiling hot weather and a huge crowd for Sir Elton, with a surprise set from Foo Fighters taking place on Friday evening.

Fans are already planning for the next event, which is likely to take place in June 2024.

Find out everything we know so far about Glastonbury 2024 tickets and registration information.

When is Glastonbury held in 2024?

Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have yet to confirm the dates for Glastonbury 2024, but the festival usually takes place in the last full weekend of June, which would mean Wednesday 26th to Sunday 30th June, 2024 .

The festival usually takes a "fallow year" off after four consecutive festivals, but as Glastonbury wasn't held in 2020 or 2021, it's likely the event will return in 2024.

When do Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sale?

Last year, tickets for Glastonbury went on sale in the first week of October - but previous years have seen tickets made available in November.

The dates for the 2024 festival sale have yet to be announced.

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

Glastonbury tickets cost £335 + £5 booking fee in 2023; the ticket price for 2024 has yet to be announced.

in 2023; the ticket price for 2024 has yet to be announced. Children aged 12 and under do not require tickets and do not need to register.

The Pyramid Stage crowds at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Do I have to pay straight away?

For the 2023 festival, a £50 deposit (plus coach fare if you are booking a ticket with coach travel) was payable when booking in the autumn.

Balances usually need to be paid by the first week of the following April; full details have yet to be confirmed.

Do I have to register?

If you have never attended Glastonbury Festival, or you haven't attended in many years, you will need to register here:

Register for Glastonbury Festival

This is the only chance you'll have of being able to get a ticket as you need a unique ID number to purchase tickets for you and your friends.

If you've registered any time since the year 2010, your registration should still be in the system, but the festival is urging long-time punters to update their registration photo if it's over two years old.They warn: "Failure to provide an adequate photo may result in delayed entry to the Festival."

If you're not sure whether you're still registered to buy Glastonbury tickets, you can look up your details here.

More details on Glastonbury registrations here

Fans watch Guns N'Roses at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

When does registration for Glastonbury 2024 open?

Registration for the 2024 Glastonbury festival is open now at https://glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration

When does registration for Glastonbury 2024 close?

Registration for the 2023 festival closed at the end of October; dates for the 2024 festival are to be confirmed.

Registration will re-open after the second ticket sale has ended. This will be for the ticket re-sales the following Spring.

Where can I buy Glastonbury 2024 tickets?

The only official seller of Glastonbury festival tickets is See Tickets

Tickets will not be available via any other site or agency, so beware.

You can book up to 6 tickets per transaction by paying a deposit for each person.

You'll need the official registration number and postcode for each person you're buying tickets for.

And remember - being registered doesn't guarantee a ticket!

Will I get another chance to buy tickets?