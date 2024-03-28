Glastonbury 2024 ticket balance payment deadline confirmed

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

The Somerset Festival has confirmed the payment window for those wishing to pay their full ticket balances this year.

Glastonbury has announced its balance payment deadline for 2024.

The world-famous festival shared it's first line-up poster this month, which confirmed Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA as headliners this year.

Festival goers have been eagerly awaiting to see when they can pay for their tickets or indeed get their deposits back and now organisers have confirmed the time within payments must be made.

As stated on their official website, balance payments must be made between 1st - 7th April this year, with the promise that the April resales will take place after.

Find out everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2024 ticket balances, what it makes for the April resales and more below.

When can you pay Glastonbury 2024 balance?

Glastonbury ticket holders must pay their full balance from 9am BST on 1st April until 11.59 BST on Sunday 7th April to pay their Glastonbury balance at glastonbury.seetickets.com.

Festival goers will also be able to add car park tickets and Ticket Plan Refund Protection to your booking.

Read the full FAQs on paying your Glastonbury balance here.

When is the Glastonbury April ticket resale?

The date for resales still haven't been confirmed, but it usually takes place once all balances are paid and deposits refunded. Organisers state: "There will be resales of any returned tickets later in the Spring. Please keep an eye on the Festival website for details."

What happens if you don't pay your Glastonbury ticket balance?

Any tickets for which the balance has not been paid during the payment window will be refunded £50 (a £25 admin fee will be retained).

Money should be returned back onto the account the deposit was paid on within 7 working days of the balance payment period ending.

The Pyramid Stage crowds at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Can you pay for Glastonbury balances individually?

Yes. Even if you were not the head booker, you are able to pay for your own Glastonbury ticket balance as long as you have your unique registration number and postcode.

How much is a ticket for Glastonbury 2024?

Glastonbury 2024 tickets will cost £355 + £5 booking fee, of which a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if booking a ticket + coach travel option) is payable when booking in November, with the full balance payable in the first week of April 2024

For the first time in years, the deposit amount has increased from £50- £75, so make sure you have enough funds to pay for your tickets.

Children aged 12 and under do not require tickets and do not need to register.

Tickets will be on sale exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com/content/extras

Fans watch Guns N'Roses at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

When does registration for Glastonbury 2024 open?

Registration usually reopens after ticket sales have taken and it is currently open here https://glastonbury.seetickets.com/registration

Anyone 12 and under when the gates open for Glastonbury 2024 does not need to register.

Do I have to register?*

If you have never attended Glastonbury Festival, or you haven't attended in many years, you will need to register here: Register for Glastonbury Festival

This is the only chance you'll have of being able to get a ticket as you need a unique ID number to purchase tickets for you and your friends.

If you've registered any time since the year 2020, the issued a warning to review this before the next ticket sale.

If you're not sure whether you're still registered to buy Glastonbury tickets, you can look up your details here.

More details on Glastonbury registrations here

Where can I buy Glastonbury 2024 tickets?

The only official seller of Glastonbury festival tickets is See Tickets

Tickets will not be available via any other site or agency, so beware.

You can book up to 6 tickets per transaction by paying a deposit for each person.

You'll need the official registration number and postcode for each person you're buying tickets for.

And remember - being registered doesn't guarantee a ticket!

Coldplay return to Glastonbury to headline in 2024. Picture: Press

Who's on the Glastonbury 2024 line-up?

As of 14th March, the confirmed line-up for Glastonbury 2024 so far is: