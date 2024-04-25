Sir Michael Eavis knighted at at Windsor Castle by Princess Anne

Sir Michael Eavis is knighted at Windsor Castle by Princess Anne. Picture: Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP, PA Images / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Glastonbury founder was made a Knight Bachelor by the Princess Royal during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Michael Eavis has officially become a Sir.

The Glastonbury Festival founder was among those named in The King’s New Year’s Honours List last year and now he has officially been knighted by Princess Anne during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (23rd April).

The 88-year-old, whose full name is Athelstan Joseph Michael Eavis, has been recognised for his services to charity and music.

Sir Michael Eavis speaks to Princess Anne after he is knighted at Windsow Castle. Picture: Associated Press / Alamy

The Princess Royal conducted the ceremony to stand in for King Charles III, who is receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

Eavis' Knighthood is now added to his CBE, which he received back in 2007.

Previously speaking in an interview published on the official Glastonbury website , Eavis remarked that his late mother would finally be happy, recalling: "When I got the CBE in 2007, I went and told my mother, who was 95 at the time. And she just said, 'Oh that’s a pity, I thought you would have got a K!'"

On how he found out about the news, he said his daughter and co-organiser Emily Eavis delivered him an official letter, which he had to reply to in order to accept the honour.

"Emily came up with the official letter," revealed the Octogenarian. "I was really surprised to see it, actually. Why did they choose me I wonder?"

Quizzed on how he was feeling about the prospect of being called Sir Michael, he replied: "Well, when I was a boy, I did rather like all the King Arthur stories. With Sir Lancelot and everyone. That was always very fun to me!"

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival takes place from 26th - 30th June this year with headliners in Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.

Elsewhere, Shania Twain will play the coveted Sunday Legend's slot, with the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey and Michael Kiwanuka also set for performances on the Pyramid Stage.

IDLES, Disclosure and The National will headline The Other Stage, with The Streets, Avril Lavigne, Two Door Cinema Club and more among those confirmed.

The festival is now officially sold out after the April resales took place last week, with both coach and general admission tickets selling out in under 20 minutes.