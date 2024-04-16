Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up, stage splits & stage times

16 April 2024, 12:31

Glastonbury's 2024 headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and the Sunday legend Shania Twain.
Glastonbury's 2024 headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and the Sunday legend Shania Twain. Picture: Anthony Brown/Alamy Stock Photo/James Marcus Haney/Tyrone Lebon/Press

The Somerset festival is back at Worthy Farm in June. Fiind out when you can catch your favourite act on stage, with all the latest confirmed information.

Radio X

By Radio X

Glastonbury festival is set to return this year, taking place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, between 26th and 30th June 2023.

The festival will see Pyramid Stage headliners in Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA with many more artists scheduled to appear across the weekend, including Sunday Legends star Shania Twain.

FRIDAY 28th JUNE:

Pyramid Stage: TBC

Other Stage: TBC

Woodsies (formerly John Peel Stage): TBC

The Park Stage: TBC

West Holts Stage: TBC

Acoustic Stage

  • The Bootleg Beatles
  • Scouting For Girls
  • Tanita Tikaram
  • Servish
  • Stornoway
  • Red Hot Chili Pipers
  • Josh Rouse
  • Angie McMahon
  • John Smith
  • The Burma

SATURDAY 29th JUNE:

Pyramid Stage: TBC

Other Stage: TBC

Woodsies (formerly John Peel Stage): TBC

The Park Stage: TBC

West Holts Stage: TBC

Acoustic Stage: TBC

  • Ocean Colour Scene
  • Ralph McTell
  • Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party
  • The Manfreds featuring Paul Jones and Mike d'Abo
  • Albert Lee
  • Fun Lovin' Crime Writers
  • Paul Casey
  • Jessie Reid
  • Ryan McMullan
  • Jada Star

SUNDAY 30th JUNE

Pyramid Stage: TBC

Other Stage: TBC

Woodsies (formerly John Peel Stage): TBC

The Park Stage: TBC

West Holts Stage: TBC

Acoustic Stage

  • Gypsy Kings
  • Judy Collins
  • London Community Gospel Choir
  • Songwriters Arc with Chris Difford
  • Bernard Butler
  • Michele Stodart
  • Grace Petrie
  • ETC finalist
  • Frankie Archer
  • Toby Lee

Day splits to be confirmed:

Arcadia Stage

  • Baby Queen
  • The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican
  • BC Camplight
  • Billie Marten
  • Caity Baser
  • The Cat Empire
  • Cut Capers
  • The Deep Blue
  • Elles Bailey
  • The Feeling
  • Flyte
  • Frank Turner
  • The Go! Team
  • Haircut 100
  • Kate Nash
  • Kingfishr
  • Lucy Spraggan
  • Lulu
  • The Magic Numbers
  • New Model Army
  • Old Time Sailors
  • The Scratch
  • Shaznay Lewis
  • Skindred
  • Toyah & Robert

