Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up, stage splits & stage times
16 April 2024, 12:31
The Somerset festival is back at Worthy Farm in June. Fiind out when you can catch your favourite act on stage, with all the latest confirmed information.
Glastonbury festival is set to return this year, taking place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, between 26th and 30th June 2023.
The festival will see Pyramid Stage headliners in Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA with many more artists scheduled to appear across the weekend, including Sunday Legends star Shania Twain.
FRIDAY 28th JUNE:
Pyramid Stage: TBC
Other Stage: TBC
Woodsies (formerly John Peel Stage): TBC
The Park Stage: TBC
West Holts Stage: TBC
Acoustic Stage
- The Bootleg Beatles
- Scouting For Girls
- Tanita Tikaram
- Servish
- Stornoway
- Red Hot Chili Pipers
- Josh Rouse
- Angie McMahon
- John Smith
- The Burma
Our Glastonbury 2024 area & stage announcements begin with the line-up for the Festival’s home of blues, folk, contemporary and country music, the Acoustic Stage! pic.twitter.com/DFDjbECK8L— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 12, 2024
SATURDAY 29th JUNE:
Pyramid Stage: TBC
Other Stage: TBC
Woodsies (formerly John Peel Stage): TBC
The Park Stage: TBC
West Holts Stage: TBC
Acoustic Stage: TBC
- Ocean Colour Scene
- Ralph McTell
- Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party
- The Manfreds featuring Paul Jones and Mike d'Abo
- Albert Lee
- Fun Lovin' Crime Writers
- Paul Casey
- Jessie Reid
- Ryan McMullan
- Jada Star
SUNDAY 30th JUNE
Pyramid Stage: TBC
Other Stage: TBC
Woodsies (formerly John Peel Stage): TBC
The Park Stage: TBC
West Holts Stage: TBC
Acoustic Stage
- Gypsy Kings
- Judy Collins
- London Community Gospel Choir
- Songwriters Arc with Chris Difford
- Bernard Butler
- Michele Stodart
- Grace Petrie
- ETC finalist
- Frankie Archer
- Toby Lee
Day splits to be confirmed:
Arcadia Stage
- Baby Queen
- The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican
- BC Camplight
- Billie Marten
- Caity Baser
- The Cat Empire
- Cut Capers
- The Deep Blue
- Elles Bailey
- The Feeling
- Flyte
- Frank Turner
- The Go! Team
- Haircut 100
- Kate Nash
- Kingfishr
- Lucy Spraggan
- Lulu
- The Magic Numbers
- New Model Army
- Old Time Sailors
- The Scratch
- Shaznay Lewis
- Skindred
- Toyah & Robert
We're excited to reveal the fantastic @FieldOfAvalon line-up for Glastonbury 2024! pic.twitter.com/KD4xbxrldg— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 16, 2024