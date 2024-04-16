Glastonbury Festival 2024 line-up, stage splits & stage times

Glastonbury's 2024 headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and the Sunday legend Shania Twain. Picture: Anthony Brown/Alamy Stock Photo/James Marcus Haney/Tyrone Lebon/Press

The Somerset festival is back at Worthy Farm in June. Fiind out when you can catch your favourite act on stage, with all the latest confirmed information.

Glastonbury festival is set to return this year, taking place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, between 26th and 30th June 2023.

The festival will see Pyramid Stage headliners in Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA with many more artists scheduled to appear across the weekend, including Sunday Legends star Shania Twain.

FRIDAY 28th JUNE:

Pyramid Stage: TBC

Other Stage: TBC

Woodsies (formerly John Peel Stage): TBC

The Park Stage: TBC

West Holts Stage: TBC

Acoustic Stage

The Bootleg Beatles

Scouting For Girls

Tanita Tikaram

Servish

Stornoway

Red Hot Chili Pipers

Josh Rouse

Angie McMahon

John Smith

The Burma

Our Glastonbury 2024 area & stage announcements begin with the line-up for the Festival’s home of blues, folk, contemporary and country music, the Acoustic Stage! pic.twitter.com/DFDjbECK8L — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 12, 2024

SATURDAY 29th JUNE:

Pyramid Stage: TBC

Other Stage: TBC

Woodsies (formerly John Peel Stage): TBC

The Park Stage: TBC

West Holts Stage: TBC

Acoustic Stage: TBC

Ocean Colour Scene

Ralph McTell

Russell Crowe's Indoor Garden Party

The Manfreds featuring Paul Jones and Mike d'Abo

Albert Lee

Fun Lovin' Crime Writers

Paul Casey

Jessie Reid

Ryan McMullan

Jada Star

SUNDAY 30th JUNE

Pyramid Stage: TBC

Other Stage: TBC

Woodsies (formerly John Peel Stage): TBC

The Park Stage: TBC

West Holts Stage: TBC

Acoustic Stage

Gypsy Kings

Judy Collins

London Community Gospel Choir

Songwriters Arc with Chris Difford

Bernard Butler

Michele Stodart

Grace Petrie

ETC finalist

Frankie Archer

Toby Lee

Day splits to be confirmed:

Arcadia Stage

Baby Queen

The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican

BC Camplight

Billie Marten

Caity Baser

The Cat Empire

Cut Capers

The Deep Blue

Elles Bailey

The Feeling

Flyte

Frank Turner

The Go! Team

Haircut 100

Kate Nash

Kingfishr

Lucy Spraggan

Lulu

The Magic Numbers

New Model Army

Old Time Sailors

The Scratch

Shaznay Lewis

Skindred

Toyah & Robert