Glastonbury 2024 sees highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever, leaving "very limited" tickets for resale

Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage in 2023. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty

Festival organiser Emily Eavis took to social media to break the news, following the closure of the balance payment window last week.

Glastonbury Festival has experienced its highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever.

Organisers of the Somerset festival, which takes place from 26th - 30th June this year, gave deposit holders until 7th April to pay their balance in full or receive a partial refund thereafter.

It has since been confirmed that a record amount of ticket holders chose to pay their balance in full, meaning there is a "very limited" amount of tickets up for grabs in the April resale.

Taking to Instagram this Monday (, Emily Eavis revealed: "Just heard that we had our highest percentage of ticket balances paid ever! Incredible. Thanks so much everyone. There will be a resale of the (very limited) returned tickets later this month. Info to follow on that"

The date of the April resale is still yet to be confirmed, but keep your eyes peeled on Glastonbury's official website for the most up to date news.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline Glastonbury 2024 with the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, IDLES, PJ Harvey, Michael Kiwanuka and more on the bill.

Country legend Shania Twain is set to play the coveted Sunday Legends slot, which she has described as a "dream come true".

Twain - who's best known for her hits You're Still The One, Man! I Feel Life A Woman! and That Don't Impress Me Much - will treat the crowds to a career-spanning set on Sunday 30th June 2024.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video alongside the caption: "The legends slot at GLASTONBURY 2024 - Another jewel in my crown!! I feel so honoured and so excited about this one! Thinking about what to wear already and tell me, what should we sing together?! Let’s make history this summer with this ultimate dream performance!!"

Other artists to perform in the slot have included Motown legend and former Commodores star Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown, Dolly Parton and Shirley Bassey.

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival will cost £355 + £5 booking fee this year, after they were hiked up by £55 in 2022.

Emily Eavis previously spoke out about the decision, explaining that the world-famous event faced "enormous running costs" after not taking place for two years due to the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, she began: "I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID."