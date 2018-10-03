Tips And Tricks For Buying Glastonbury Festival 2019 Tickets

As tickets go on sale for the Somerset festival this week, get Radio X's top tips to help you nab those elusive tickets.

Every year, thousands of music-lovers wake up early, bleary eyed from the night before in an attempt to purchase tickets to the greatest music event in the world: Glastonbury Festival.

Buying tickets is an undertaking which fills even the most seasoned veterans of the Somerset festival with dread, not least because they always seem to be gone in less than 60 minutes.

However, it doesn't need to be a totally lost cause.

Because we feel everyone should get the chance to sample the mud and the madness at Worthy Farm, we’ve put together a list of tips to help you nab yourself some tickets to the biggest party on earth!

First things first though...

Make Sure You're Registered Nobody can buy a ticket without having a unique registration number, which comes with your photo ID, so if you haven't registered already I'm afraid you've already fallen at the first hurdle.

Know Your Dates Fans have the chance to buy tickets to Glastonbury four times a year. Ticket and Coach packages are on sale this Thursday 4 October from 6pm. General sale tickets will go live on Sunday 7 October from 9am. If you don't get tickets this time, there'll be two more chances to buy tickets in the resale.

Take It Very Seriously Sure, there are more important things in the world. But in those 45 minutes before the words “Tickets Unavailable” start appearing in red, you should act as if it’s the last hour before your dissertation is due in. Talk to your friends, make a strategic plan, and most importantly…

Don't Be Hungover! This year, and most years, general admission tickets go on sale on a Sunday morning. That means there’s a good chance you were toasting the weekend the night before. Get to bed early, then get up early – fresh as a daisy. Just think about all the time you’ll have at Glasto to be hungover. Control yourself now.

Work As A Team Each person can book up to six tickets. That means you can have a solid force of six units constantly bashing those laptop keys. They don’t even need to be people you plan on camping with. Everyone on earth has a colleague who’s said “Ha, yeah man I’m totally going to try and get Glasto tickets this year! I hear Little Mix are going to headline!” Now, you don’t want to hang out with this person, but use them to your advantage.

Be Prepared Once you’ve got your elite crew of razor sharp buddies together, make sure you prepare yourselves. EXCHANGE DETAILS PROPERLY! To buy tickets, all you need is your Glastonbury reference number, postcode, and name. As long as you have these, you and your mates are sorted. Set up a Facebook page to communicate over and, dear Lord, double check for typos in your details. The last thing you want is to get through, fill in your details, only to see “Sorry, that reference number is not registered.”

Use A Work Computer No matter how great you think your home fibre optic connection is, it’s not as good as your Internet at work. Plus, just think, Sunday morning? Who’s going to be around? (Unless, you know, you work at Starbucks or a church). All that delicious, powerful Internet will be solely yours. (Disclaimer: Radio X takes no responsibility for you getting fired for misusing work property)

Attack From All Angles Remember the days when you used to have to phone someone in order to buy tickets to gigs? They truly were dark times. But, now that we’re all online and would rather email, text, WhatsApp, Facebook private message, or Twitter DM than actually speak to someone, people forget about the phones. While you’re frantically waiting for your webpage to refresh, keep calm and call. And while we’re on the topic…

REFRESH! REFRESH! REFRESH! Just keep refreshing. If you get through to the ticket page stage where the message appears “you’re currently in a queue, this page will keep refreshing automatically” then you’re halfway there. Before that, just keep banging it. TIP: double check which keystroke does a "hard refresh" on your browser in advance.

Set SeeTickets As Your Homepage Every year, Glastonbury partners up with Seetickets.com to sell the tickets. Instead of mucking about trying to just get onto the site at 9am, set https://glastonbury.seetickets.com as your home page. So when you open a webpage, BOOM Glastonbury is there. But do bear in mind…

Don't Have Too Many Windows Open Now, your brain will be saying “JUST OPEN MORE PAGES!” when the 09:05 panic hits. Resist. Unless you’re trying to purchase tickets on a NASA supercomputer, then chances are your laptop can only process so much information at once. Plus, if you have like 30 windows open, you can’t keep track of what’s happening on them anyway. No more then five is a good number. The Glastonbury website also advises in its basic ticket information: "Attempting to book tickets online using multiple browser tabs can confuse the ticket sales process and cause your transaction to fail. We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction."

Have Enough Money In Your Account… Obviously Don’t worry, we’re not criticising your intelligence or capabilities with managing your accounts. But in this age where we all have eight different accounts and credit cards and ISAs, sometimes it’s easy to lose track. You'll only need an account which can afford the deposit of £50 per person (plus the price of the coach package if you're booking them) Make sure you’ve got the money in there before you start. General admission tickets for 2018 £248 + £5 booking fee per ticket.

Go For The Coaches! Let's just be clever about this. If you go for coach tickets you're giving yourself an extra shot at nabbing you and your mates tickets AND you're competing with a smaller pool of people who don't mind getting a coach at 1am from Reading if it means they can get to the festival. Everyone’s initial reaction is to just buy the standard weekend ticket and figure out the logistics of the weekend later. But remember what a pain it was getting there last time? And the journey back? Oh GOD the journey back! You might not be able to take as many crisps with you on the coach, but remember how much you end up packing in the car with you, and how painful it is to actually transport it from the car park to your campsite? And if you’re worried about coach costs, just weigh it up against petrol and parking prices.

Use All Technology Available Remember, there’s more than one way to get on the internet – tablets, smart phones... Come on. now! What do you think this is? 2009?! Often your tablets have a slicker internet connection because they aren’t crammed with as much rubbish as the laptop you bought back 2006, which doesn't work without its charger anymore.