Latitude Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Henham Park in Southwold, Suffolk will again be enjoying Latitude Festival between 18 to 21 July 2019. This year's headliners are George Ezra, Lana Del Rey and Stereophonics (replacing Snow Patrol), with a special closing performance from Underworld. Also on the bill are CHVRCHES, The Futureheads, Primal Scream, Slaves, Everything Everything, Tom Grennan and more, plus comedy tent appearances from Russell Kane, Katherine Ryan and Jason Manford.

Here are the stage times for Latitude Festival 2019:

Friday 19 July

Obelisk Arena

George Ezra 9.50pm

Loyle Carner 8.05pm

Neneh Cherry 6.20pm

Khruangbin 4.35pm

Anna Calvi 3.00pm

Baxter Dury 1.25pm

KOKOKO! 12.00pm

BBC Sounds Stage

Primal Scream 10pm

Gomez 8.20pm

Freya Ridings 6.55pm

Parcels 5.25pm

Jenny Lewis 3.55pm

Jonathan Wilson 2.25pm

Kero Kero Bonito 1.00pm

Sunrise Arena

Teleman 9.45pm

Elder Island 8.30pm

A Place To Bury Stangers 7.00pm

The Murder Capital 5.45pm

Crows 4.30pm

Foxing 3.15pm

The Local Honeys 2.00pm

The Teskey Brothers 12.30pm

Saturday 20 July

Obelisk Arena

Underworld 10.00pm

Stereophonics 8.00pm

Tom Grennan 6.30pm

Marina 4.50pm

Walking On Cars 3.20pm

The Futureheads 1.40pm

Honeyblood 12.15pm

BBC Sounds Stage

Everything Everything 9.40pm

Mø 8.20pm

Aurora 6.40pm

The Twilight Sad 5.10pm

The Magic Gang 3.55pm

Nadine Shah 2.30pm

Grace Carter 1.15pm

Pop Chorus 12.00pm

Sunrise Arena

Ray BLK 9.45pm

Steam Down 8.15pm

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs 7.00pm

Ider 5.45pm

Adekunle Gold 4.45pm

Pixx 3.30pm

Flamingods 2.15pm

Lazy Day 1.00pm

Sunday 21 July

Obelisk Arena

Lana Del Rey 9.30pm

CHVRCHES 7.50pm

Sigrid 6.10pm

Cat Power 4.30pm

Pale Waves 3.00pm

Palace 1.40pm

The Kingdom Choir 12.00pm

BBC Sounds Stage

Slaves 10.00pm

LP 8.20pm

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever 6.40pm

Julia Jacklin 5.20pm

Sons Of Kemet 3.40pm

The Big Moon 2.20pm

Let’s Eat Grandma 1.00pm

Sunrise Arena

The Japanese House 9.30pm

Georgia 8.15pm

No Vacation 7.00pm

Nilufer Yanya 5.45pm

Cavtown 4.30pm

Beabadoobee 3.15pm

Nilly Lockett 2.05pm

Lucia 12.50pm