Latitude Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
16 July 2019, 11:17 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 13:27
Henham Park in Southwold, Suffolk will again be enjoying Latitude Festival between 18 to 21 July 2019. This year's headliners are George Ezra, Lana Del Rey and Stereophonics (replacing Snow Patrol), with a special closing performance from Underworld. Also on the bill are CHVRCHES, The Futureheads, Primal Scream, Slaves, Everything Everything, Tom Grennan and more, plus comedy tent appearances from Russell Kane, Katherine Ryan and Jason Manford.
Here are the stage times for Latitude Festival 2019:
Friday 19 July
Obelisk Arena
George Ezra 9.50pm
Loyle Carner 8.05pm
Neneh Cherry 6.20pm
Khruangbin 4.35pm
Anna Calvi 3.00pm
Baxter Dury 1.25pm
KOKOKO! 12.00pm
BBC Sounds Stage
Primal Scream 10pm
Gomez 8.20pm
Freya Ridings 6.55pm
Parcels 5.25pm
Jenny Lewis 3.55pm
Jonathan Wilson 2.25pm
Kero Kero Bonito 1.00pm
Sunrise Arena
Teleman 9.45pm
Elder Island 8.30pm
A Place To Bury Stangers 7.00pm
The Murder Capital 5.45pm
Crows 4.30pm
Foxing 3.15pm
The Local Honeys 2.00pm
The Teskey Brothers 12.30pm
Saturday 20 July
Obelisk Arena
Underworld 10.00pm
Stereophonics 8.00pm
Tom Grennan 6.30pm
Marina 4.50pm
Walking On Cars 3.20pm
The Futureheads 1.40pm
Honeyblood 12.15pm
BBC Sounds Stage
Everything Everything 9.40pm
Mø 8.20pm
Aurora 6.40pm
The Twilight Sad 5.10pm
The Magic Gang 3.55pm
Nadine Shah 2.30pm
Grace Carter 1.15pm
Pop Chorus 12.00pm
Sunrise Arena
Ray BLK 9.45pm
Steam Down 8.15pm
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs 7.00pm
Ider 5.45pm
Adekunle Gold 4.45pm
Pixx 3.30pm
Flamingods 2.15pm
Lazy Day 1.00pm
Sunday 21 July
Obelisk Arena
Lana Del Rey 9.30pm
CHVRCHES 7.50pm
Sigrid 6.10pm
Cat Power 4.30pm
Pale Waves 3.00pm
Palace 1.40pm
The Kingdom Choir 12.00pm
BBC Sounds Stage
Slaves 10.00pm
LP 8.20pm
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever 6.40pm
Julia Jacklin 5.20pm
Sons Of Kemet 3.40pm
The Big Moon 2.20pm
Let’s Eat Grandma 1.00pm
Sunrise Arena
The Japanese House 9.30pm
Georgia 8.15pm
No Vacation 7.00pm
Nilufer Yanya 5.45pm
Cavtown 4.30pm
Beabadoobee 3.15pm
Nilly Lockett 2.05pm
Lucia 12.50pm