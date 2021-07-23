Latitude Festival 2021: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Latitude returns to Suffolk this weekend with Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club all headlining - here are all the set times info you need.

Henham Park in Southwold, Suffolk will again be enjoying Latitude Festival between 22 and 25 July 2021.

This year's headliners are Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club, with a special appearance by Damon Albarn.

Also on the bill are Rudimental, Supergrass, Kaiser Chiefs, Mabel, Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods, Beabadoobee, Declan McKenna and many more, plus comedy appearances from Bill Bailey, Jo Brand, Simon Amstell, Katherine Ryan and Reginald D Hunter.

Here are the stage times for Latitude Festival 2021:

Friday 23 July

Obelisk Arena

Wolf Alice - 9.50pm

Mabel - 8.10pm

Declan McKenna - 6.30pm

Beabadoobee - 5.05pm

Maisie Peters - 3.40pm

JC Stewart - 2.15pm

Lynks - 1.00pm

BBC Sounds Stage

Hot Chip - 10.00pm

Squid - 8.20pm

The Staves - 6.55pm

Dream Wife - 4.05pm

Willie J Healey - 2.40pm

Lucia & The Best Boys - 1.15pm

Mr Jukes & Barney Artist - 12.00pm

Sunrise Arena

Dry Cleaning - 9.45pm

Goat Girl - 8.30pm

Fenne Lily - 7.15pm

Stephen Fretwell - 6.00pm

The Snuts - 4.45pm

Colin Macleod - 3.30pm

Lucy Blue - 2.15pm

Luke La Volpe - 1.15pm

The Goa Express - 12.00pm

Saturday 24 July

Obelisk Arena

The Chemical Brothers - 9.25pm

Rudimental - 7.45pm

Sea Girls - 6.20pm

Nadia Rose - 4.55pm

Kawala - 3.30pm

Sports Team - 2.05pm

Supergrass - 12.30pm

BBC Sounds Stage

Sleaford Mods - 10.00pm

Arlo Parks - 8.15pm

Villagers - 6.25pm

Holly Humberstone - 5.15pm

Lava La Rue - 3.55pm

Lyra - 2.45pm

Los Bitchos - 1.25pm

The Longest Johns - 12.05pm

Sunrise Arena

Black Honey - 9.45pm

Working Men's Club - 8.30pm

Josef - 7.15pm

Sorry - 6.00pm

Bad Sounds - 4.45pm

Orla Gartland - 3.30pm

CMAT - 2.5pm

Lola Young - 1.15pm

Fake Laugh - 12.15pm

Sunday 25 July

Obelisk Arena

Bastille Reorchestrated - 9.30pm

Bombay Bicycle Club - 7.35pm

Kaiser Chiefs - 5.55pm

James Vincent McMorrow - 4.30pm

Rick Astley - 3.15pm

Griff - 2.00pm

Billie Marten - 12.45pm

Bill Bailey - 11.30am

BBC Sounds Stage

Sons Of Kemet - 10.00pm

Shame - 8.20pm

Nubya Garcia - 6.45pm

Priya Ragu - 5.40pm

Anna Meredith - 4.00pm

Tim Burgess - 1.00pm

Big Joanie - 11.45pm

Sunrise Arena

Greentea Peng - 9.45pm

Mae Muller - 8.45pm

bdrmm - 7.30pm

Gracey - 6.15pm

Gabe Coulter - 5.00pm

Mega - 3.45pm

Just Mustard - 2.30pm

Phoebe AXA - 1.15pm

Martha Hill - 12.00pm

For full line-up details, tickets and other useful information, see the festival's official website: www.latitudefestival.com or on the official Latitude Festival mobile app