Latitude Festival 2021: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
23 July 2021, 11:24 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 11:42
Latitude returns to Suffolk this weekend with Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club all headlining - here are all the set times info you need.
Henham Park in Southwold, Suffolk will again be enjoying Latitude Festival between 22 and 25 July 2021.
This year's headliners are Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club, with a special appearance by Damon Albarn.
Also on the bill are Rudimental, Supergrass, Kaiser Chiefs, Mabel, Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods, Beabadoobee, Declan McKenna and many more, plus comedy appearances from Bill Bailey, Jo Brand, Simon Amstell, Katherine Ryan and Reginald D Hunter.
Here are the stage times for Latitude Festival 2021:
Friday 23 July
Obelisk Arena
- Wolf Alice - 9.50pm
- Mabel - 8.10pm
- Declan McKenna - 6.30pm
- Beabadoobee - 5.05pm
- Maisie Peters - 3.40pm
- JC Stewart - 2.15pm
- Lynks - 1.00pm
BBC Sounds Stage
- Hot Chip - 10.00pm
- Squid - 8.20pm
- The Staves - 6.55pm
- Dream Wife - 4.05pm
- Willie J Healey - 2.40pm
- Lucia & The Best Boys - 1.15pm
- Mr Jukes & Barney Artist - 12.00pm
Sunrise Arena
- Dry Cleaning - 9.45pm
- Goat Girl - 8.30pm
- Fenne Lily - 7.15pm
- Stephen Fretwell - 6.00pm
- The Snuts - 4.45pm
- Colin Macleod - 3.30pm
- Lucy Blue - 2.15pm
- Luke La Volpe - 1.15pm
- The Goa Express - 12.00pm
Saturday 24 July
Obelisk Arena
- The Chemical Brothers - 9.25pm
- Rudimental - 7.45pm
- Sea Girls - 6.20pm
- Nadia Rose - 4.55pm
- Kawala - 3.30pm
- Sports Team - 2.05pm
- Supergrass - 12.30pm
BBC Sounds Stage
- Sleaford Mods - 10.00pm
- Arlo Parks - 8.15pm
- Villagers - 6.25pm
- Holly Humberstone - 5.15pm
- Lava La Rue - 3.55pm
- Lyra - 2.45pm
- Los Bitchos - 1.25pm
- The Longest Johns - 12.05pm
Sunrise Arena
- Black Honey - 9.45pm
- Working Men's Club - 8.30pm
- Josef - 7.15pm
- Sorry - 6.00pm
- Bad Sounds - 4.45pm
- Orla Gartland - 3.30pm
- CMAT - 2.5pm
- Lola Young - 1.15pm
- Fake Laugh - 12.15pm
Sunday 25 July
Obelisk Arena
- Bastille Reorchestrated - 9.30pm
- Bombay Bicycle Club - 7.35pm
- Kaiser Chiefs - 5.55pm
- James Vincent McMorrow - 4.30pm
- Rick Astley - 3.15pm
- Griff - 2.00pm
- Billie Marten - 12.45pm
- Bill Bailey - 11.30am
BBC Sounds Stage
- Sons Of Kemet - 10.00pm
- Shame - 8.20pm
- Nubya Garcia - 6.45pm
- Priya Ragu - 5.40pm
- Anna Meredith - 4.00pm
- Tim Burgess - 1.00pm
- Big Joanie - 11.45pm
Sunrise Arena
- Greentea Peng - 9.45pm
- Mae Muller - 8.45pm
- bdrmm - 7.30pm
- Gracey - 6.15pm
- Gabe Coulter - 5.00pm
- Mega - 3.45pm
- Just Mustard - 2.30pm
- Phoebe AXA - 1.15pm
- Martha Hill - 12.00pm
For full line-up details, tickets and other useful information, see the festival's official website: www.latitudefestival.com or on the official Latitude Festival mobile app