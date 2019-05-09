James Bay and Yonaka for secret gigs at The Great Escape 2019

The Pink Lemonade rocker and the Brighton band have both been confirmed for a secret show at the festival, alongside previously announced Shame.

James Bay and Yonaka are set to play secret sets at The Great Escape this weekend.

The festival, which takes place in Brighton from 9-11 May, has just announced the two acts will play intimate shows this Friday.

James Bay, who announced his new Bad single his Oh Messy Mind E.P, will play a special acoustic set at the city's Coalition venue from 5.30-6pm.

The Hitchin singer-songwriter said of the news: "For me, Brighton marked a beginning in my journey. I’d left home, the comforts of some of my best friends and the pubs and clubs we’d played to death. Brighton is where I really began to cut my teeth as a solo performer, so it’s always exciting to go back."

Watch James Bay perform Wild Love in a Radio X session:

Meanwhile, Brighton's own Yonaka will celebrate the release of their Don't Wait Til Tomorrow album, which is set for the 31 May, with an album launch and performance at The Tempest venue on Friday 10 May from 6-8pm.

Watch Yonaka's amazing performance of Creature at Radio X's Great X-Pectations Live:

Shame have also been added for a surprise show this tonight (Thursday 9 May) at The Fender Next Stage at The Old Market.