James Bay and Yonaka for secret gigs at The Great Escape 2019

9 May 2019, 14:23 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 14:43

The Pink Lemonade rocker and the Brighton band have both been confirmed for a secret show at the festival, alongside previously announced Shame.

James Bay and Yonaka are set to play secret sets at The Great Escape this weekend.

The festival, which takes place in Brighton from 9-11 May, has just announced the two acts will play intimate shows this Friday.

James Bay, who announced his new Bad single his Oh Messy Mind E.P, will play a special acoustic set at the city's Coalition venue from 5.30-6pm.

The Hitchin singer-songwriter said of the news: "For me, Brighton marked a beginning in my journey. I’d left home, the comforts of some of my best friends and the pubs and clubs we’d played to death. Brighton is where I really began to cut my teeth as a solo performer, so it’s always exciting to go back."

Watch James Bay perform Wild Love in a Radio X session:

Meanwhile, Brighton's own Yonaka will celebrate the release of their Don't Wait Til Tomorrow album, which is set for the 31 May, with an album launch and performance at The Tempest venue on Friday 10 May from 6-8pm.

Watch Yonaka's amazing performance of Creature at Radio X's Great X-Pectations Live:

Shame have also been added for a surprise show this tonight (Thursday 9 May) at The Fender Next Stage at The Old Market.

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

Glastonbury Festival's The Common area in 2017

Glastonbury Festival 2019: Full line-ups & posters by area so far

Glastonbury Festival

Keith Flint of The Prodigy performs on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton on December 21, 2017 in London, England

Keith Flint tribute set at Glastonbury cancelled after “causing upset”

Glastonbury Festival

A couple fall asleep on the grass at Glastonbury Festival 2017

Tinder launches "Festival Mode" for 2019

Michael Eavis at Glastonbury Festival 2017

Glastonbury Festival 2019: Here are the competitions to enter for free tickets

Glastonbury Festival

Stormzy at the BRIT Awards 2018

Stormzy addresses "mad" Glastonbury doubters ahead of headline 2019 performance

Glastonbury Festival

Latest On Radio X

Joy Division Goodhood short sleeve t-shirt

Joy Division launch Unknown Pleasures 40th anniversary collection

Joy Division

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher responds to fan asking if he'd ever change his sound

Liam Gallagher

Oasis 1994: Tony McCarroll, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan

QUIZ: Guess the Oasis Song title from the emojis

Quizzes

Mark Hoppus from Blink 182

LYRIC VIDEO: Blink 182 release new single Blame It On My Youth

News

Johnny Vaughan learns the bass with Blur's Alex James

VIDEO: Blur's Alex James teaches Johnny Vaughan how to play bass

Johnny Vaughan

Brian May presents Def Leppard at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Queen's Brian May wants another Live Aid to battle climate change

Queen