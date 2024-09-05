The Libertines and CMAT for Glastonbury's Pilton Party this week

The Libertines top the bill at the festival's Pilton Party. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The line-up for the festival's one day event will include performances from local supports, alongside DJs Patmandu and Baggy Mondays

Glastonbury Festival’s Pilton Party is set to celebrate its 40th birthday this week.

The Somerset festivals annual 'thank you' fundraising gig for villagers, workers and local people will return to worthy farm this Friday 6th September, with performances from the The Libertines and CMAT.

The'll be joined on the line-up by local support acts, alongside DJs Patmandu and Baggy Mondays.

See the official poster below:

Tickets for the one-day event are on sale now, costing £45 for adult ticket and £20 for children.

Pilton Party - which takes place on an open-air stage close to where Woodsies is located during Glastonbury - has played host to the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Stone Roses, Coldplay, Massive Attack, Catatonia, Fatboy Slim, Plan B, Rudimental, Wolf Alice, Placebo, Bastille, The Streets and Foals.

Meanwhile, Cher is rumoured to be in "talks" to play the Glastonbury legends set next year.

The iconic singer has previously been named among legacy acts who could play the coveted slot and now it looks like we could be closer than ever to seeing it happen.

According to The Sun, an insider said: "Cher is practically the legend of all pop music legends. She would be incredible.

"It’s been a long time coming but she is finally in meaningful talks with Glastonbury about playing the legend’s slot.

"Everything is very much in the planning stages but Cher is hoping to play a handful of shows in the UK next year and Glastonbury could be one of them.

"The idea of a full scale tour just doesn’t interest her anymore."

Legendary singer Cher with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Matt Cardy/Getty Images

It's not the first time reports of the Believe singer playing the festival have come to the forefront.

Last year when quizzed by Rylan Clarke if it's something she'd be interested in, the It's In His Kiss singer told the BBC: "I’d like to."

If Cher does play Glastonbury Festival, it would coincide with the legend marking 60 years in music, and follow the second instalment of her memoir as well as her greatest hits album Forever, which is due out this September.

Cher playing the legendary tea time set would put her in great company, with the likes of Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Diana Ross, Burt Bacharach, Kylie, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Paul Simon, James Brown and Shirley Bassey all having performed in the iconic slot over the years.

