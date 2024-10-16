Liam Gallagher won’t reconsider Glastonbury for Oasis reunion because it's "full of drips"

Liam Gallagher with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty, Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has responded to a fan who asked whether the band would reconsider a headline set on the Pyramid Stage next year.

Liam Gallagher has revealed why the Oasis reunion won't be coming to Glastonbury Festival next year.

The Britpop legends announced the news of their long-awaited reunion in August with dates in the UK & Ireland, but it wasn't long till rumours began to swell about the brothers making a pitstop at Worthy Farm.

However, Noel and Liam soon poured water over the speculation by sharing a joint statement, which read: "Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.

"The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live '25 World Tour".

However, Liam has been quizzed by a fan again if they'd consider changing their stance on the Somerset festival, but the Supersonic singer simply replied: "NO full of drips".

NO full of drips — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 14, 2024

Liam and Noel may not necessarily be in Glastonbury's good books either after the Oasis gutiarist and chief songwriter went on a rant calling the festival "woke" and "preachy" earlier this year.

“Don’t get me wrong, I f***ing love Glastonbury,” he told The Sun. "I think it’s one of the most important things. In fact it’s probably the best f***ing thing about Britain apart from the Premier League."

The Council Skies singer went on: "It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signalling. I don’t like it in music — little f***ing idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F***k the Tories man,’ and all that.

“It’s like, look — play your f***ing tunes and get off.”

Despite this, plenty of music lovers are still excited about Glastonbury's Autumn ticket sales, which were confirmed earlier month.

Taking to their official website and social media channels, organisers confirmed that the first chance to buy tikcets for the Somerset festival will take place on Thursday 14th November for coach + ticket packages and Sunday 17th November for standard tickets.

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025