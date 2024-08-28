Ticketmaster issues FAQs and 'how to' guide on Oasis reunion ticket sale

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
28 August 2024, 19:25 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 20:41
The organisation has released useful tips on what to do when tickets go on sale.
Ticketmaster have issued a how-to guide for those hoping to bag tickets to the Oasis reunion.
This week, Liam and Noel Gallagher came together to announce they'd be reuniting to play a string of dates in 2025 and fans have been worried their chances of getting to see them ever since.
Oasis will tour the UK & Ireland in summer 2025!— Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024
Tickets go on sale this Saturday 31st August.
IRE 🎟️ 8am IST
UK 🎟 9am BST
Full information 👉https://t.co/EtNuE2Hx6b
*These dates will be the band’s exclusive European appearances. pic.twitter.com/C5I0NVWS68
Now, Ticketmaster - one of the providers advertised for the dates - have shared a list on their Discover blog of how best to buy tickets to see Oasis in 2025, giving fans a step by step guide on how to ensure they have the best chance of securing them when general sales take place on Saturday 31st August from 9am BST.
*Ticketmasters FAQs state that for their Oasis reunion allocation "general sale ticket sales are limited to 4 per household, per show"
All Oasis reunion hopefuls must have a Ticketmaster account ahead of the sale and add or update their payment method and delivery information.
Ticket hopefuls must add their phone number and verify their account with a one-time code.
Hopefuls have been advised to charge their devices, clear their browser's cache and avoid using a VPN. They also urge people to make sure they only use one tap per device.
If there is a waiting room, it will usually open 15 mins before the sale and will tell you once the queue opens where you are in the line.
Real-time updates will be provided in the Ticketmaster queue, but fans can also follow Ticketmaster on social media.
If you have been successful in buying a ticket for the Oasis reunion, ensure you download the Ticketmaster app to access tickets and transfer them if need be.
See Ticketmaster's FAQs for the general sale of Oasis' reunion dates here
See Ticketmasters how to guide on the general sale of Oasis reunion dates here
The new FAQs come on the same day Oasis confirmed they will NOT be playing Glastonbury... or any festival other for that matter.
Despite the fact they stated the shows would "be the band’s exclusive European appearances" it didn't stop fans and the press speculating about whether the Britpop legends would still make an appearance at the world-renowned Somerset music event.
However, the band soon poured cold water on all the rumours, sharing a statement on social media, which read: "Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.
"The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live '25 World Tour".
August 28, 2024
Oasis tour announcement - How the UK reacted and what's expected next summer
JULY 2025:
AUGUST 2025:
Oasis are BACK with a 2025 UK tour!