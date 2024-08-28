Ticketmaster issues FAQs and 'how to' guide on Oasis reunion ticket sale

Liam and Noel Gallagher with Oasis Live '25 logo. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The organisation has released useful tips on what to do when tickets go on sale.

Ticketmaster have issued a how-to guide for those hoping to bag tickets to the Oasis reunion.

This week, Liam and Noel Gallagher came together to announce they'd be reuniting to play a string of dates in 2025 and fans have been worried their chances of getting to see them ever since.

Oasis will tour the UK & Ireland in summer 2025!

Tickets go on sale this Saturday 31st August.

IRE 🎟️ 8am IST

UK 🎟 9am BST

Full information 👉https://t.co/EtNuE2Hx6b

*These dates will be the band’s exclusive European appearances. pic.twitter.com/C5I0NVWS68 — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Now, Ticketmaster - one of the providers advertised for the dates - have shared a list on their Discover blog of how best to buy tickets to see Oasis in 2025, giving fans a step by step guide on how to ensure they have the best chance of securing them when general sales take place on Saturday 31st August from 9am BST.

See Ticketmaster's steps for how to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion shows*:

*Ticketmasters FAQs state that for their Oasis reunion allocation "general sale ticket sales are limited to 4 per household, per show"

Create an account All Oasis reunion hopefuls must have a Ticketmaster account ahead of the sale and add or update their payment method and delivery information. Verify your account Ticket hopefuls must add their phone number and verify their account with a one-time code. Have everything ready Hopefuls have been advised to charge their devices, clear their browser's cache and avoid using a VPN. They also urge people to make sure they only use one tap per device. The waiting room If there is a waiting room, it will usually open 15 mins before the sale and will tell you once the queue opens where you are in the line. Stay updated Real-time updates will be provided in the Ticketmaster queue, but fans can also follow Ticketmaster on social media. Once you've been successful... If you have been successful in buying a ticket for the Oasis reunion, ensure you download the Ticketmaster app to access tickets and transfer them if need be.

See Ticketmaster's FAQs for the general sale of Oasis' reunion dates here

See Ticketmasters how to guide on the general sale of Oasis reunion dates here

The new FAQs come on the same day Oasis confirmed they will NOT be playing Glastonbury... or any festival other for that matter.

Despite the fact they stated the shows would "be the band’s exclusive European appearances" it didn't stop fans and the press speculating about whether the Britpop legends would still make an appearance at the world-renowned Somerset music event.

However, the band soon poured cold water on all the rumours, sharing a statement on social media, which read: "Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year.

"The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live '25 World Tour".

Oasis tour announcement - How the UK reacted and what's expected next summer

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates:

Tickets for the UK dates go on general sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com .

on and will be available from , and Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie .

tickets will be available on the same day at IST from . The Oasis website advises that people should register in advance with the relevant ticket agency before the onsale.

Ticker pre-sales, which fans must enter a ballot for a chance to be part of, take place on Friday 30th August. Find out more here.

