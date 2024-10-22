The Prodigy to headline Snowbombing 2025 as first wave line-up is announced

22 October 2024, 13:48

The Prodigy 2023
The Prodigy will top the bill at the snowboarding festival. Picture: Rahul Singh

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Howlett and Maxim will headline the festival for the first time since 2016 with Nia Archives, Armand Van Helden and more added to the bill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prodigy have been confirmed for Snowbombing 2025.

The Austrian festival, which will take place in the village of Mayrhofen between 7th - 12th April next year, has shared the first wave of its line up with the Firestarter outfit at the top of the bill on the 8th April 2025..

Also announced for the event so far are Nia Archives, Armand Van Helden, Ewan McVicar, Hedex, Hybrid Minds DJ Seinfeld, TSHA, Max Dean, Sarah Story and many more.

Snowbombing has shared the first wave of its lineup for 2025
Snowbombing has shared the first wave of its lineup for 2025. Picture: Press

READ MORE:

Pre-sale and early bird packages are sold out with final packages on-sale now from £409 per person at www.snowbombing.com, where festival-goers can also opt for the final £50 deposit scheme tickets.

The festival are also giving fans the chance to win tickets to the festival. See the details below:

READ MORE:

Johnny Vaughan on Keith Flint

More on Festivals

Festivals of years gone by... are they much different to today?

How they used to do festivals back in the day

Jim Morrison performing with The Doors at the Mount Tamalpais Fantasy Fair & Music Festival on 10 June 1967

Who played at the first ever rock festival?

The biggest festival of all time: Donauinselfest DIF 2015

This is the biggest music festival of all time

Iconic festival performances: Hendrix at Woodstock; Pulp at Glastonbury; Nirvana at Reading

The best festival performances of all time