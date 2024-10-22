The Prodigy to headline Snowbombing 2025 as first wave line-up is announced

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
22 October 2024, 13:48
Liam Howlett and Maxim will headline the festival for the first time since 2016 with Nia Archives, Armand Van Helden and more added to the bill.
The Prodigy have been confirmed for Snowbombing 2025.
The Austrian festival, which will take place in the village of Mayrhofen between 7th - 12th April next year, has shared the first wave of its line up with the Firestarter outfit at the top of the bill on the 8th April 2025..
Also announced for the event so far are Nia Archives, Armand Van Helden, Ewan McVicar, Hedex, Hybrid Minds DJ Seinfeld, TSHA, Max Dean, Sarah Story and many more.
Pre-sale and early bird packages are sold out with final packages on-sale now from £409 per person at www.snowbombing.com, where festival-goers can also opt for the final £50 deposit scheme tickets.
The festival are also giving fans the chance to win tickets to the festival. See the details below:
Johnny Vaughan on Keith Flint