Glastonbury launches new-look website as it prepares to announce autumn ticket sale

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2024. Picture: Luke Brennan/Redferns/Getty

The festival's freshly designed website comes as fans wait to hear the dates of the first ticket sales for their 2025 event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Glastonbury Festival launched a new-look for their website this week.

Taking to their official domain, glastonburyfestivals.co.uk the Somerset festival welcomed fans to the newly designed site, which: "offers a better mobile experience and includes improved accessibility features such as customisable colour options and handy BSL links."

In a statement shared on Monday 23rd September, organisers explained: "We hope you find its clear navigation easy to use. Other changes include a new, tiered Information section – which we hope makes all the Glastonbury info simpler to navigate – plus we’ve brought our photo galleries into the History section.

"As ever, this website will continue to be the fount of all Glastonbury knowledge, hosting a wealth of useful information – from ticketing FAQs and travel advice, to details of what our areas have in store and tips on getting the most out of your Glastonbury experience."

Then, hinting at the impending ticket sales for next year, which tend to take place in October or November the year before, organisers added: "We will continue updating the website with new information as we head towards the Glastonbury 2025 ticket sale.

"Hope you have fun exploring the new-look site."

READ MORE:

Glasto's website remodel comes amid the usual speculation on who is set to play the festival next year with Cher among the latest acts in the frame.

The iconic singer has previously been named among legacy acts who could play the coveted slot at the Somerset Festival and now it looks like we could be closer than ever to seeing it happen.

According to The Sun, the If I Could Turn Back Time singer could be set to celebrate her 60th anniversary in music at the festival.

An insider said: "Cher is practically the legend of all pop music legends. She would be incredible.

"It’s been a long time coming but she is finally in meaningful talks with Glastonbury about playing the legend’s slot.

"Everything is very much in the planning stages but Cher is hoping to play a handful of shows in the UK next year and Glastonbury could be one of them.

"The idea of a full scale tour just doesn’t interest her anymore."

When it comes to headlining, the likes of Madonna, Eminem and Rhianna are among some of the names tipped as headliners for 2025.

Last year's Glastonbury saw Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay top the bill, with the British band making a record fifth appearance headlining the Somerset festival.

DIY Glastonbury toilet gone wrong!

READ MORE: