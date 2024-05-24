Neighbourhood Festival 2024: Headliner, line-up & tickets

Pale Waves, Seb Lowe, Chappaqua Wrestling, The Mysterines and Good Neighbours
Pale Waves, Seb Lowe, Chappaqua Wrestling, The Mysterines and Good Neighbours. Picture: Katia Temkin, Press, Henry Dean, Steve Gullick, Press

By Jenny Mensah

Manchester's biggest multi-venue festival returns for 2024 with tickets on sale now.

Neighbourhood Festival is back for 2024 and it boasts over 100 acts on the line-up.

Manchesters biggest and best multi-venue festival will be back on 5th October this year, taking over the city centre, with homegrown talent Pale Waves at the top of the bill.

They're joined by the likes of Seb Lowe, The Mysterines, Chappadua Wrestling Good Neighbours and more.

Find out everything you need to know about Neighbourhood Festival 2024, including when and where it takes place, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Where and when does Neighbourhood Festival 2024 take place?

Neighbourhood Festival takes place on Saturday 5th October in central Manchester, with Albert Hall, Gorilla and O2 Ritz among 16 iconic venues playing host to over 100 acts, which you can see with just one wristband.

Who's headlining Neighbourhood Festival 2024?

Pale Waves will headline Neighbourhood Festival 2024. The Manchester based band will perform material from across their 10 year career so far, including their three studio albums My Mind Makes Noises (2018), Who Am I? (2021) and Unwanted (2022).

Who's on the line-up for Neighbourhood Festival 2024?

  • PALE WAVES - HEADLINER
  • ADMT
  • ANTONY SZMIEREK
  • CORELLA |
  • LOUIS DUNFORD
  • RED RUM CLUB
  • SEB LOWE
  • THE MYSTERINES
  • BRADLEY SIMPSON
  • CHAPPAQUA WRESTLING
  • FEET
  • GOOD NEIGHBOURS
  • PICTURE PARLOUR
  • PIXEY
  • OVERPASS
  • AIMEE & THE PARADE
  • ALESSI ROSE
  • ALEX SPENCER
  • ALMOST MONDAY
  • ANDY GOODWIN
  • ANNIE-DOG
  • BALANCING ACT
  • BROGEAL
  • CHLOE SLATER
  • CORDELIA
  • CRYSTAL TIDES
  • DAYDREAMERS
  • DIRTY BLONDE
  • DOMINIC WRIGHT
  • DOVE ELLIS
  • ELLUR
  • FIONA-LEE
  • GANS
  • GIRLBAND!
  • IMOGEN & THE KNIFE
  • JACK KANE
  • JACOB ALON
  • JOSIE OLIVER
  • KEO
  • KERR MERCER
  • KEYSIDE
  • LUISANT
  • MAXWELL VAREY
  • NXDIA
  • ROLLA
  • SIOBHAN WINIFRED
  • SOFT LAUNCH
  • STEVIE BILL
  • SUN KING

+ MANY MORE ACTS TO BE ANNOUNCED...

How to buy tickets to Neighbourhood Festival:

Launching in 2016, Neighbourhood Festival quickly established itself as the place to discover the next big thing. In the past, the event has hosted BRIT Award winners Sam Fender, Mabel and Holly Humberstone as well as established live favourites Yungblud, Declan McKenna, Mahalia and The Lathums.

Meanwhile, its parent festival Neighbourhood Weekender returns in 2025, so keep your eyes peeled on their socials for more information.

