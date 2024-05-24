Neighbourhood Festival 2024: Headliner, line-up & tickets

Pale Waves, Seb Lowe, Chappaqua Wrestling, The Mysterines and Good Neighbours. Picture: Katia Temkin, Press, Henry Dean, Steve Gullick, Press

By Jenny Mensah

Manchester's biggest multi-venue festival returns for 2024 with tickets on sale now.

Neighbourhood Festival is back for 2024 and it boasts over 100 acts on the line-up.

Manchesters biggest and best multi-venue festival will be back on 5th October this year, taking over the city centre, with homegrown talent Pale Waves at the top of the bill.

They're joined by the likes of Seb Lowe, The Mysterines, Chappadua Wrestling Good Neighbours and more.

Find out everything you need to know about Neighbourhood Festival 2024, including when and where it takes place, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Neighbourhood Festival is back! Join us on Saturday 5th October for the multi-venue festival across Manchester City Centre! The first wave of acts just announced with many more to be revealed! Tickets on sale 9am Friday 24 May! https://t.co/OOlB1jd48T pic.twitter.com/UF76xISVN2 — Neighbourhood (@NBHDFestival) May 20, 2024

Where and when does Neighbourhood Festival 2024 take place?

Neighbourhood Festival takes place on Saturday 5th October in central Manchester, with Albert Hall, Gorilla and O2 Ritz among 16 iconic venues playing host to over 100 acts, which you can see with just one wristband.

Who's headlining Neighbourhood Festival 2024?

Pale Waves will headline Neighbourhood Festival 2024. The Manchester based band will perform material from across their 10 year career so far, including their three studio albums My Mind Makes Noises (2018), Who Am I? (2021) and Unwanted (2022).

Who's on the line-up for Neighbourhood Festival 2024?

PALE WAVES - HEADLINER

ADMT

ANTONY SZMIEREK

CORELLA |

LOUIS DUNFORD

RED RUM CLUB

SEB LOWE

THE MYSTERINES

BRADLEY SIMPSON

CHAPPAQUA WRESTLING

FEET

GOOD NEIGHBOURS

PICTURE PARLOUR

PIXEY

OVERPASS

AIMEE & THE PARADE

ALESSI ROSE

ALEX SPENCER

ALMOST MONDAY

ANDY GOODWIN

ANNIE-DOG

BALANCING ACT

BROGEAL

CHLOE SLATER

CORDELIA

CRYSTAL TIDES

DAYDREAMERS

DIRTY BLONDE

DOMINIC WRIGHT

DOVE ELLIS

ELLUR

FIONA-LEE

GANS

GIRLBAND!

IMOGEN & THE KNIFE

JACK KANE

JACOB ALON

JOSIE OLIVER

KEO

KERR MERCER

KEYSIDE

LUISANT

MAXWELL VAREY

NXDIA

ROLLA

SIOBHAN WINIFRED

SOFT LAUNCH

STEVIE BILL

SUN KING

+ MANY MORE ACTS TO BE ANNOUNCED...

How to buy tickets to Neighbourhood Festival:

Tickets to Neighbourhood Festival are on sale now.

Head to neighbourhoodfestival.com for the most up to date info on the Manchester one-day festival.

Launching in 2016, Neighbourhood Festival quickly established itself as the place to discover the next big thing. In the past, the event has hosted BRIT Award winners Sam Fender, Mabel and Holly Humberstone as well as established live favourites Yungblud, Declan McKenna, Mahalia and The Lathums.

Meanwhile, its parent festival Neighbourhood Weekender returns in 2025, so keep your eyes peeled on their socials for more information.