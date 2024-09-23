Isle of Wight 2025: Sting, Stereophonics & Justin Timberlake to headline

Sting, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Justin Timberlake. Picture: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images, Mike Lewis Photography/WireImage/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The first acts have been confirmed for the Seaclose Park festival next year. Here's what we know so far...

Isle of Wight has announced its first wave of acts for 2025.

The festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park from 19th - 22nd June next year, will see Sting, Stereophnics and Justin Timberlake top the bill with many more announced on the line-up so far.

Find out who's playing the historic festival below, what you can expect and how to buy tickets.

Isle Of Wight Festival 2025 will take place 19th - 22nd June 2025. Picture: David Jensen / Alamy Stock Photo

When is Isle of Wight Festival 2025?

Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 19th - 22nd June 2025.

Who's headlining Isle of Wight Festival 2025?

Sting, Stereophnics and Justin Timberlake are set to headline Isle of Wight 2025. The former Police frontman - known for his hits Every Breath You Take, Desert Rose and Fields of Gold - will play the Friday night of the festival. Welsh rockers Stereophonics will headline on the Saturday night of the festival, no doubt playing the likes of Dakota, Mr. Writer, Maybe Tomorrrow and more. Finally, the US pop and R&B icon and the man responsible for hits such as SexyBack, Mirrors and Cry Me a River will bring the festival to a close on the Sunday night.

Stereophonics are among the headliners at Isle of Wight 2025. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

Who is on the Isle of Wight 20025 lineup?

The line-up for Isle of Wight '25 so far is:

Sting - HEADLINER

Stereophonics - HEADLINER

Justin Timberlake - HEADLINER

Alison Moyet

Clean Bandit

Dean Lewis

Example

Faithless

James

Lottery Winners

Olly Murs

Paul Heaton featuring special guest singer Rianne Downey

Teddy Swims

Texas

The Lathums

The Script

When are Isle of Wight 2025 tickets on sale?

After Early Bird tickets sold out, tickets for IOW 2025 will go on general sale from Wednesday 25th September at 8am from www.isleofwightfestival.com.

An exclusive 48hr presale for existing Three customers via the Three+ Rewards app will run from Monday 23rd September at 8am.

How much does an Isle of Wight 2025 ticket cost?

A weekend ticket for Isle of Wight Festival next year costs £285.95. Concessions and and full pricing can be found at www.isleofwightfestival.com.

What are the stage times for Isle of Wight 2025?

The stage times for the festival will be published closer to the time.