Isle of Wight 2025: Sting, Stereophonics & Justin Timberlake to headline
23 September 2024, 11:45
The first acts have been confirmed for the Seaclose Park festival next year. Here's what we know so far...
Isle of Wight has announced its first wave of acts for 2025.
The festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park from 19th - 22nd June next year, will see Sting, Stereophnics and Justin Timberlake top the bill with many more announced on the line-up so far.
Find out who's playing the historic festival below, what you can expect and how to buy tickets.
READ MORE:
- Mick Jagger, Blondie, Jimi Hendrix & more feature in new exhibition celebrating history of Isle Of Wight Festival
- Was Mr Writer by Stereophonics actually about a real person?
- Who was the cover star from Stereophonics' Performance and Cocktails album?
When is Isle of Wight Festival 2025?
Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 19th - 22nd June 2025.
Who's headlining Isle of Wight Festival 2025?
Sting, Stereophnics and Justin Timberlake are set to headline Isle of Wight 2025. The former Police frontman - known for his hits Every Breath You Take, Desert Rose and Fields of Gold - will play the Friday night of the festival. Welsh rockers Stereophonics will headline on the Saturday night of the festival, no doubt playing the likes of Dakota, Mr. Writer, Maybe Tomorrrow and more. Finally, the US pop and R&B icon and the man responsible for hits such as SexyBack, Mirrors and Cry Me a River will bring the festival to a close on the Sunday night.
Who is on the Isle of Wight 20025 lineup?
The line-up for Isle of Wight '25 so far is:
- Sting - HEADLINER
- Stereophonics - HEADLINER
- Justin Timberlake - HEADLINER
- Alison Moyet
- Clean Bandit
- Dean Lewis
- Example
- Faithless
- James
- Lottery Winners
- Olly Murs
- Paul Heaton featuring special guest singer Rianne Downey
- Teddy Swims
- Texas
- The Lathums
- The Script
When are Isle of Wight 2025 tickets on sale?
- After Early Bird tickets sold out, tickets for IOW 2025 will go on general sale from Wednesday 25th September at 8am from www.isleofwightfestival.com.
- An exclusive 48hr presale for existing Three customers via the Three+ Rewards app will run from Monday 23rd September at 8am.
How much does an Isle of Wight 2025 ticket cost?
A weekend ticket for Isle of Wight Festival next year costs £285.95. Concessions and and full pricing can be found at www.isleofwightfestival.com.
What are the stage times for Isle of Wight 2025?
The stage times for the festival will be published closer to the time.