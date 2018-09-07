Get The Weather Forecast For Festival No.6 2018

The site of Festival No.6 at Portmeirion, Wales. Picture: Press

Find out what to expect at the event, which takes place in Portmeirion, Wales from 6-9 September this year.

Festival No.6 is set to open its doors this weekend, offering up four-days-worth music, arts and entertainment across the event where The The, Franz Ferdinand and Friendly Fires will headline.

The beginning of the final celebration in this chapter... Welcome to Festival No.6 2018. pic.twitter.com/RfWXU5xt5E — Festival No.6 (@festivalnumber6) September 7, 2018

But will you need sun cream or wellies and a poncho at the festival, which takes place from 6-9 September in Portmeirion, Wales?

Get a forecast for the weekend here...

According to BBC Weather at the time of writing this article, festival goers can expect highs of 17 degrees this weekend with Friday being the sunniest and driest day of the weekend, while Saturday and Sunday may reach the highest temperatures.

BBC Weather forecast for Portmeirion, Wales. Picture: BBC Weather

However, you may also need a waterproof and some layers on those days, as there's more chance of rain and a fresh breeze.

Whatever the weather this weekend, make sure you cherish every moment, as Festival No.6 is set to take a break after 2018.

The press release cited previous difficulties and "challenges," and adds that the festival is "not sustainable in its current format".

Read their full statement here:

"When we started Festival No.6 we had one aim - to create a completely new type of festival in a location unlike any other, catering for a different type of audience. Over the past six years, we’ve done everything we can to bring you an unrivalled festival experience in a truly unique setting, driven by a desire to do things differently.

"No.6 has always been more than just a music and arts festival. It’s the ultimate escape from reality, a place you can see your favourite artists in a breathtaking setting, or discover new acts you'll want to see again and again, a place where performers are as inspired as the audience - a platform to present new work and collaborations in unique and intimate venues, a place like no other where like-minded individuals gather and embrace new ideas, inspired to take risks and push boundaries.

"In six short years the profile of the festival has far outgrown its intimate capacity, picking up numerous awards, gaining international recognition and becoming one of the world’s most unique festivals. We always knew we had something special but we never quite expected it to capture people’s imagination the way it has.

"Running Festival No.6 hasn’t been without its challenges. Portmeirion is a complex site and we’ve had fun adapting and reinventing the festival every year but unfortunately No.6 is just not sustainable in its current format and so we’ve made the difficult decision to take a breather – 2018 will be the last Festival No.6 for now. We will of course be throwing an almighty party this year and will make sure it’s the most outstanding No.6 to date!

"We want to thank everyone who has been a part of the Festival No.6 journey so far, including all the incredible artists and performers, our brilliant crew who work tirelessly in challenging circumstances, our loyal suppliers, our team of forward-thinking programmers and partners, Gwynedd Council, the Welsh Government Major Events Unit, the local community and our good friends Portmeirion – without their trust and support No.6 would have never have happened in first place.

"Most importantly, we want to thank everyone who has ever joined us at Festival No.6 over the years. Taking a break is the right decision but not all is lost, we’re already thinking about the future… As Sir Clough Williams-Ellis said ‘Cherish the past, adorn the present and construct for the future'.

"There are still a limited number of tickets available to purchase on our website and we hope you will join us this September in Portmeirion for the seventh edition of Festival No.6.

"Be seeing you…"