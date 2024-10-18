Sam Fender announces UK & Ireland People Watching Tour for 2024
18 October 2024, 10:17 | Updated: 18 October 2024, 10:32
The Geordie singer-songwriter has announced arena dates, which include shows in London and Manchester and Newcastle this year -plus European dates for 2025.
Sam Fender has announced the details of a 2024 UK & Ireland arena tour as well as European dates for 2025.
The North Shields singer-songwriter will embark on his People Watching Tour in December this year, with dates which include shows at Manchester's Co-op Live, The O2, London and a homecoming gig at Newcastle's Utilita Arena.
The new December shows will mark Fender's first UK tour since Spring 2022 and his date at The O2, London will mark the Seventeen Going Under's first show in the capital since his epic Finsbury Park gig.
Support on his UK dates will come from Wunderhorse, who will play songs from their acclaimed debut album Cub (2022) and its recent follow-up Midas (2024).
Tickets go on general sale from Friday 25th October and £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Music Venue Trust.
See Sam Fender's 2024 Uk & Ireland People Watching Tour dates:
- 2nd December – 3Arena, Dublin
- 4th December – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 6th December – Co-Op Live, Manchester
- 10th December – The O2, London
- 13th December – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 16th December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 20th December – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
How to buy Sam Fender's UK & Ireland tickets:
- Tickets for Sam Fender's UK & Ireland dates go on general sale via samfender.com on 25th October from 10am.
- Fans who pre-order his soon to be announced third studio album from samfender.lnk.to/PWStore will receive pre-sale access on Tuesday 22nd October.
- Due to the expected high demand, tickets for Sam Fender's Newcastle Utilita Arena show on Friday 20th will be available by ballot to customers with North-East postcodes only.
- To enter the ballot, fans should visit https://samfender.lnk.to/newcastleliveMB and enter their details.
Who will support Sam Fender on his People Watching Tour?
The Seventeen Going Under singer is also embarking on European People Watching dates in Spring next year, which will see him visit the likes of Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and Brussels.
See Sam Fender's 2025 European Tour Dates:
- 4th March – Olympia, Paris
- 5th March – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg
- 8th March – Halle 622, Zurich
- 10th March – Palladium, Cologne
- 13th March – ChorusLife Arena, Bergamo
- 16th March – Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin
- 18th March – Afas Live, Amsterdam
- 19th March – Forest National, Brussels
Tickets will also go on general sale on 25 October. Visit www.samfender.com for more.