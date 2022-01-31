Sam Fender to perform at The BRIT Awards 2022
31 January 2022, 09:29 | Updated: 31 January 2022, 12:31
The Seventeen Going Under singer has joined the list of star-studded acts to perform at the awards ceremony, which takes place on 8th February.
Sam Fender is set to perform at the BRITs for the first time ever next month.
After winning the Rising Star (then Critics' Choice) award in 2019 and being nominated for Best New Artist in 2020, the orth Shields singer-songwriter is set to grace the stage for the first time.
Sam said of the news: "It's beyond a dream to be performing at the BRIT Awards this year. Me and the band are so excited to get up on that stage, it's going to be mega!!"
The Hypersonic Missiles singer will join previously announced performers Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Doja Cat, Holly Humberstone, and Little Simz.
Sam Fender is nominated for three awards on the night; Artist of the Year, Rock/Alternative Act and Mastercard Album of the Year, for his No. 1 album Seventeen Going Under.
joining The BRITs 2022 line-up: @samfendermusic 🙌— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 31, 2022
see you Tuesday 8 Feb on @ITV (UK) and https://t.co/QjEmDovWBm (International) pic.twitter.com/Zs7hmBELV2
Find out more about the BRITs 2022 below:
When is the 2022 BRIT Awards?
The BRIT Awards 2022 take place on 8th February at The O2, London.
How can I watch the BRIT Awards 2022?
The BRITs will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub on Tuesday 8th February.
Who is performing at The BRITs 2022?
- Liam Gallagher
- Ed Sheeran
- Holly Humberstone
- Dave
- Doja Cat
- Little Simz
What are the 2022 BRIT Awards nominations?
Artist Of The Year (with YouTube Shorts)
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
Song Of The Year With Mastercard
Latest Trends by A1 & J1
Easy On Me by Adele
Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals
Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta
Obsessed With You by Central Cee
Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa
Heat Waves by Glass Animals
Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta
Holiday by KSI
Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted
Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa
Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Mastercard Album Of The Year
30 by Adele
We're All Alone In This Together by Dave
= by Ed Sheeran
Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz
Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender
Rock and Alternative artist
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Hip Hop, Grime and Rap artist
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Dance artist
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Pop and R&B artist
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International Artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
ABBABTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Paak
The War On Drugs
International Song Of The Year
Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. Sza
Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby
Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix
Black Magic by Jonasu
Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack
I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin
Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Rapstar by Polo G
The Business by Tiesto
Save Your Tears by The Weeknd
Who is hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards?
Comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan will host the 2022 BRIT Awards, taking over from Jack Whitehall.
