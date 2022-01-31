Sam Fender to perform at The BRIT Awards 2022

Sam Fender will perform at the BRITs next month. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Seventeen Going Under singer has joined the list of star-studded acts to perform at the awards ceremony, which takes place on 8th February.

Sam Fender is set to perform at the BRITs for the first time ever next month.

After winning the Rising Star (then Critics' Choice) award in 2019 and being nominated for Best New Artist in 2020, the orth Shields singer-songwriter is set to grace the stage for the first time.

Sam said of the news: "It's beyond a dream to be performing at the BRIT Awards this year. Me and the band are so excited to get up on that stage, it's going to be mega!!"

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will join previously announced performers Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Doja Cat, Holly Humberstone, and Little Simz.

Sam Fender is nominated for three awards on the night; Artist of the Year, Rock/Alternative Act and Mastercard Album of the Year, for his No. 1 album Seventeen Going Under.

Find out more about the BRITs 2022 below:

When is the 2022 BRIT Awards?

The BRIT Awards 2022 take place on 8th February at The O2, London.

How can I watch the BRIT Awards 2022?

The BRITs will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub on Tuesday 8th February.

Who is performing at The BRITs 2022?

Liam Gallagher

Ed Sheeran

Holly Humberstone

Dave

Doja Cat

Little Simz

What are the 2022 BRIT Awards nominations?

Artist Of The Year (with YouTube Shorts)

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song Of The Year With Mastercard

Latest Trends by A1 & J1

Easy On Me by Adele

Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals

Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta

Obsessed With You by Central Cee

Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta

Holiday by KSI

Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted

Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album Of The Year

30 by Adele

We're All Alone In This Together by Dave

= by Ed Sheeran

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz

Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender

Rock and Alternative artist

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Hip Hop, Grime and Rap artist

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Dance artist

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Pop and R&B artist

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBABTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Paak

The War On Drugs

International Song Of The Year

Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. Sza

Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby

Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix

Black Magic by Jonasu

Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack

I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Rapstar by Polo G

The Business by Tiesto

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

Who is hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards?

Comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan will host the 2022 BRIT Awards, taking over from Jack Whitehall.

