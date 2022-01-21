BRIT Awards 2022: Nominations, date, host, performers and more

Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, Sam Fender, Adele. Picture: 1. Andrew Benge/Redferns 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 3. Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty 4. CBS via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards has confirmed its nominees for this year. Find out when the ceremony takes place, who's performing and who's up for a gong.

The BRIT Awards has announced its nominations for 2022 and revealed its list of performers.

The star-studded awards show - which takes place in early February is set to be a big one, with heavy hitters such as Adele and Ed Sheeran among the nominees and the likes of Liam Gallagher and Holly Humberstone among the list of performers.

Find out everything we know about the star-studded awards ceremony including what date it takes place and when it starts, who's performing and who is up for a gong.

When is the 2022 BRIT Awards?

The BRIT Awards 2022 take place on 8th February at The O2, London.

Sam Fender is among the BRITs nominees this year. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

What are the 2022 BRIT Awards nominations?

Artist Of The Year (with YouTube Shorts)

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song Of The Year With Mastercard

Latest Trends by A1 & J1

Easy On Me by Adele

Don't Play by Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals

Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta

Obsessed With You by Central Cee

Clash by Dave ft. Stormzy

Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran

Cold Heart (Pnau Mis) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Bed by Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta

Holiday by KSI

Wellerman by Nathan Evans/220 Kid/Billen Ted

Friday by Riton/Nightcrawlers/Mufasa

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

Little Bit Of Love by Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album Of The Year

30 by Adele

We're All Alone In This Together by Dave

= by Ed Sheeran

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz

Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender

Rock and Alternative artist

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Hip Hop, Grime and Rap artist

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Dance artist

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Pop and R&B artist

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBABTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Paak

The War On Drugs

International Song Of The Year

Your Love (9PM) by BTS/Topic/A7S

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) by Ckay

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. Sza

Girls Want Girls by Drake ft. Lil Baby

Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix

Black Magic by Jonasu

Stay by Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Calling My Phone by Lil Tjay & 6lack

I Wanna Be Your Slave by Maneskin

Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Rapstar by Polo G

The Business by Tiesto

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

Who is performing at The BRITs 2022?

Liam Gallagher

Ed Sheeran

Holly Humberstone

Dave

Doja Cat

Little Simz

Mo Gilligan is confirmed as the BRITs 2022 host. Picture: Press/Mo Gilligan

Who is hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards?

Comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan will host the 2022 BRIT Awards, taking over from Jack Whitehall.

How can I watch the BRIT Awards 2022?

The BRITs will be exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub on Tuesday 8th February.

