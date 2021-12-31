Sam Fender named Radio X Record Of The Year 2021 winner

Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under has been named Record Of The Year 2021 by Radio X listeners. Picture: Radio X/Press

The North Shields singer-songwriter's Seventeen Going Under triumphed in our poll to find your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week from 2021.

Radio X listeners have named Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender as the Record Of The Year 2021.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter from North Shields released the track in July of this year, as the title track of his second studio album which made No 1 in the UK charts in October. Seventeen Going Under was easily the most popular song with Radio X listeners in our poll.

Seventeen Going Under certainly had an impact on the musician's fans, who made the song go viral on social media platform TikTok, by using the lyrics to depict their own personal tales of abuse, mistreatment and trauma from their youth.

The lines: "I was far too scared to hit him / But I would hit him in a heartbeat now/That's the thing with anger / It begs to stick around" hit home with many people.

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey about the song, Sam explained that the themes were "more introspective" due to the impact of lockdown and that the songs described "What my life was like when I was a kid, all the trials and tribulations of youth."

"This album is a coming of age record. It’s about growing up. It’s a celebration of life after hardship, and it’s a celebration of surviving."

"Seventeen is when all the challenges begin: you're not a baby, but you're definitely not an adult (turns out that bit takes a lot longer than you think)."

The main advice I'd give my seventeen year old self is 'Don't worry'.

To celebrate the great music that's been produced in the past 12 months, Radio X gave YOU the opportunity to vote for the best song of the year.

We put together a list of every Radio X Record Of The Week played on air between January and December and you chose your favourite. Thousands of you have voted in the past week, and we've put together a list of the Top 10 most voted-for tracks below.

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under Fender's rallying cry for everyone who's struggled emotionally as a teenager proves that he's 2021's most vital artist. Nothing But Thieves - Futureproof After releasing their third album, Moral Panic, in October 2020, the Brit-rockers from Southend issued a one-off EP this summer - this was the lead track. Biffy Clyro - North Of No South The Myth Of The Happily Ever After was the swift follow-up to 2020's A Celebration Of Ending and demonstrate the Scottish trio continue to stir the soul, musically and lyrically. The Killers - In The Car Outside Lockdown has been an extraordinarily productive time for Brandon Flowers and co - following east year's Imploding The Mirage comes another collection of essential songs: Pressure Machine. The Sherlocks - Falling Now reconvening with a new line-up, the Barnsley indie rock outfit offered this preview of their forthcoming third album World I Understand. Royal Blood - Typhoons The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher returned in April with their third album Typhoons and the title track proved that they can innovate and expand on their guitar/drums set up. The Snuts - Glasgow The West Lothian quartet's tribute to the Scottish city is a highlight from their No 1 album W.L. Gang Of Youths - The Angel Of 8th Ave Now located in London, David Le'aupepe takes his band to the next level with this teaser from the forthcoming album Angel In Realtime. Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth Their third album, Blue Weekend, was shortlisted for this year's Mercury Prize, and the lead track The Last Man On Earth was an undoubted highlight. Kasabian - Alygatyr Serge Pizzorno steps up to become frontman in the Leicester band after the departure of Tom Meighan and proves that Kasabian haven't lost any of their fire.

The rest of the year's tracks were voted for in this order:

11. Blossoms - Care For

12. Sam Fender - Spit Of You

13. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - We're On Our Way Now

14. Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

15. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Flying On The Ground

16. Inhaler - My Honest Face

17. Stereophonics - Do Ya Feel My Love?

18. The Killers - In Another Life

19. Foo Fighters - Waiting On A War

20. Stereophonics - Hanging On Your Hinges

21. Royal Blood - Limbo

22. Sam Fender - Get You Down

23. Inhaler - It Won't Always Be Like This

24. The Wombats - If You Ever Leave I'm Coming With You

25. Foo FIghters - Love Dies Young

26. Foals - Wake Me Up

27. The Lathums - I'll Get By

28. The Vaccines - Headphones Baby

29. Yonaka - Raise Your Glass

30. The Lathums - How Beautiful Life Can Be

31. Richard Ashcroft - This Thing Called Life

32. Kings Of Leon - The Bandit

33. Inhaler - Cheer Up Baby

34. The Snuts - Somebody Loves You

35. Gang Of Youths - The Man Himself

36. Jake Bugg - Lost

37. Rag 'N' Bone Man - All You Ever Wanted

38. Foo Fighters - Making A Fire

39. Jade Bird - Open Up The Heavens

40. Twenty One Pilots - Shy Away

41. Coldplay - Higher Power

42. Jake Bugg - About Last NIght

43. Weezer - I Need Some Of That

44. Richard Ashcroft - Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)

45. The Vaccines - Alone Star

46. Kings Of Leon - Stormy Weather

47. Beabadoobee - Last Day On Earth

48. The Lathums - Krampus