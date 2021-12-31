Sam Fender named Radio X Record Of The Year 2021 winner

31 December 2021, 14:57 | Updated: 31 December 2021, 15:05

Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under has been named Record Of The Year 2021 by Radio X listeners
Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under has been named Record Of The Year 2021 by Radio X listeners. Picture: Radio X/Press

The North Shields singer-songwriter's Seventeen Going Under triumphed in our poll to find your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week from 2021.

Radio X listeners have named Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender as the Record Of The Year 2021.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter from North Shields released the track in July of this year, as the title track of his second studio album which made No 1 in the UK charts in October. Seventeen Going Under was easily the most popular song with Radio X listeners in our poll.

Seventeen Going Under certainly had an impact on the musician's fans, who made the song go viral on social media platform TikTok, by using the lyrics to depict their own personal tales of abuse, mistreatment and trauma from their youth.

The lines: "I was far too scared to hit him / But I would hit him in a heartbeat now/That's the thing with anger / It begs to stick around" hit home with many people.

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey about the song, Sam explained that the themes were "more introspective" due to the impact of lockdown and that the songs described "What my life was like when I was a kid, all the trials and tribulations of youth."

"This album is a coming of age record. It’s about growing up. It’s a celebration of life after hardship, and it’s a celebration of surviving."

"Seventeen is when all the challenges begin: you're not a baby, but you're definitely not an adult (turns out that bit takes a lot longer than you think)."

The main advice I'd give my seventeen year old self is 'Don't worry'.

To celebrate the great music that's been produced in the past 12 months, Radio X gave YOU the opportunity to vote for the best song of the year.

We put together a list of every Radio X Record Of The Week played on air between January and December and you chose your favourite. Thousands of you have voted in the past week, and we've put together a list of the Top 10 most voted-for tracks below.

  1. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

    Fender's rallying cry for everyone who's struggled emotionally as a teenager proves that he's 2021's most vital artist.

  2. Nothing But Thieves - Futureproof

    After releasing their third album, Moral Panic, in October 2020, the Brit-rockers from Southend issued a one-off EP this summer - this was the lead track.

  3. Biffy Clyro - North Of No South

    The Myth Of The Happily Ever After was the swift follow-up to 2020's A Celebration Of Ending and demonstrate the Scottish trio continue to stir the soul, musically and lyrically.

  4. The Killers - In The Car Outside

    Lockdown has been an extraordinarily productive time for Brandon Flowers and co - following east year's Imploding The Mirage comes another collection of essential songs: Pressure Machine.

  5. The Sherlocks - Falling

    Now reconvening with a new line-up, the Barnsley indie rock outfit offered this preview of their forthcoming third album World I Understand.

  6. Royal Blood - Typhoons

    The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher returned in April with their third album Typhoons and the title track proved that they can innovate and expand on their guitar/drums set up.

  7. The Snuts - Glasgow

    The West Lothian quartet's tribute to the Scottish city is a highlight from their No 1 album W.L.

  8. Gang Of Youths - The Angel Of 8th Ave

    Now located in London, David Le'aupepe takes his band to the next level with this teaser from the forthcoming album Angel In Realtime.

  9. Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth

    Their third album, Blue Weekend, was shortlisted for this year's Mercury Prize, and the lead track The Last Man On Earth was an undoubted highlight.

  10. Kasabian - Alygatyr

    Serge Pizzorno steps up to become frontman in the Leicester band after the departure of Tom Meighan and proves that Kasabian haven't lost any of their fire.

The rest of the year's tracks were voted for in this order:

11. Blossoms - Care For
12. Sam Fender - Spit Of You
13. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - We're On Our Way Now
14. Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
15. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Flying On The Ground
16. Inhaler - My Honest Face
17. Stereophonics - Do Ya Feel My Love?
18. The Killers - In Another Life
19. Foo Fighters - Waiting On A War
20. Stereophonics - Hanging On Your Hinges
21. Royal Blood - Limbo
22. Sam Fender - Get You Down
23. Inhaler - It Won't Always Be Like This
24. The Wombats - If You Ever Leave I'm Coming With You
25. Foo FIghters - Love Dies Young
26. Foals - Wake Me Up
27. The Lathums - I'll Get By
28. The Vaccines - Headphones Baby
29. Yonaka - Raise Your Glass
30. The Lathums - How Beautiful Life Can Be
31. Richard Ashcroft - This Thing Called Life
32. Kings Of Leon - The Bandit
33. Inhaler - Cheer Up Baby
34. The Snuts - Somebody Loves You
35. Gang Of Youths - The Man Himself
36. Jake Bugg - Lost
37. Rag 'N' Bone Man - All You Ever Wanted
38. Foo Fighters - Making A Fire
39. Jade Bird - Open Up The Heavens
40. Twenty One Pilots - Shy Away
41. Coldplay - Higher Power
42. Jake Bugg - About Last NIght
43. Weezer - I Need Some Of That
44. Richard Ashcroft - Bring On The Lucie (Freda Peeple)
45. The Vaccines - Alone Star
46. Kings Of Leon - Stormy Weather
47. Beabadoobee - Last Day On Earth
48. The Lathums - Krampus

