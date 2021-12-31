Sam Fender named Radio X Record Of The Year 2021 winner

On Air Now
The North Shields singer-songwriter's Seventeen Going Under triumphed in our poll to find your favourite Radio X Record Of The Week from 2021.
Radio X listeners have named Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender as the Record Of The Year 2021.
The 27-year-old singer-songwriter from North Shields released the track in July of this year, as the title track of his second studio album which made No 1 in the UK charts in October. Seventeen Going Under was easily the most popular song with Radio X listeners in our poll.
Seventeen Going Under certainly had an impact on the musician's fans, who made the song go viral on social media platform TikTok, by using the lyrics to depict their own personal tales of abuse, mistreatment and trauma from their youth.
The lines: "I was far too scared to hit him / But I would hit him in a heartbeat now/That's the thing with anger / It begs to stick around" hit home with many people.
Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey about the song, Sam explained that the themes were "more introspective" due to the impact of lockdown and that the songs described "What my life was like when I was a kid, all the trials and tribulations of youth."
"This album is a coming of age record. It’s about growing up. It’s a celebration of life after hardship, and it’s a celebration of surviving."
"Seventeen is when all the challenges begin: you're not a baby, but you're definitely not an adult (turns out that bit takes a lot longer than you think)."
The main advice I'd give my seventeen year old self is 'Don't worry'.
To celebrate the great music that's been produced in the past 12 months, Radio X gave YOU the opportunity to vote for the best song of the year.
We put together a list of every Radio X Record Of The Week played on air between January and December and you chose your favourite. Thousands of you have voted in the past week, and we've put together a list of the Top 10 most voted-for tracks below.
Fender's rallying cry for everyone who's struggled emotionally as a teenager proves that he's 2021's most vital artist.
After releasing their third album, Moral Panic, in October 2020, the Brit-rockers from Southend issued a one-off EP this summer - this was the lead track.
The Myth Of The Happily Ever After was the swift follow-up to 2020's A Celebration Of Ending and demonstrate the Scottish trio continue to stir the soul, musically and lyrically.
Lockdown has been an extraordinarily productive time for Brandon Flowers and co - following east year's Imploding The Mirage comes another collection of essential songs: Pressure Machine.
Now reconvening with a new line-up, the Barnsley indie rock outfit offered this preview of their forthcoming third album World I Understand.
The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher returned in April with their third album Typhoons and the title track proved that they can innovate and expand on their guitar/drums set up.
The West Lothian quartet's tribute to the Scottish city is a highlight from their No 1 album W.L.
Now located in London, David Le'aupepe takes his band to the next level with this teaser from the forthcoming album Angel In Realtime.
Their third album, Blue Weekend, was shortlisted for this year's Mercury Prize, and the lead track The Last Man On Earth was an undoubted highlight.
Serge Pizzorno steps up to become frontman in the Leicester band after the departure of Tom Meighan and proves that Kasabian haven't lost any of their fire.
