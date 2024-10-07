Sam Fender says third album is complete and "mastered"

Sam Fender has "mastered" his third studio album. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty, Instagram/Sam Fender

By Jenny Mensah

The North Shields singer-songwriter shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender has finished work on his new album.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter has confirmed the follow-up to 2021's Seventeen Going Under is complete and been "mastered".

Sharing a series of photos and videos from the making of the record on Instagram, the Geordie singer wrote: “mastered x."

The photo and video dump includes Fender with with his guitar around his neck, the recording studio itself, his saxophonist Johnny Blue Hat and The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel on keys, plus live footage of Fender on stage.

See his post below:

The update comes just a few days after the star shared a teaser of a new song on his Instagram Story.

Sam Fender teases new music

READ MORE:

The Play God singer also previously adde his "best mate" to his band whose "voice is all over" the next album.

Back in August, the 30-year-old shared a series of throwback snaps with fellow Geordie musician Brooke Bentham alongside the caption: "The legend that is @brookebentham has joined the band!"

"First time I met Brooke I learnt how to sing. Our mutual friend @paulstephenwalton ran just about every buskers night in and around Newcastle at the time, but it was in gosforth where I met Brooke Benthsteen. I walked in to the bar to the sound of the best cover of ‘dancing in the dark’ I’d ever heard, and from that moment we were best mates (and I ripped off the way she sings and played that cover to death in almost every gig I’ve ever done) but hey! It f***ing worked!!!"

The Will We Talk singer added: "Anyway, 13-14 years later, she’s joined the band! ❤️

"Her voice is all over the next album, it’s been an absolute pleasure singing with her again and I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve made."

He added: "Here’s some photos of me and Brooke when we were teenagers X

"Drop her a follow and listen to her solo stuff!!!"

The BRIT Award-winner also debuted two tracks from the album live during an intimate gig at Plymouth Pavillion over the summer, with fans getting to hear the first-ever performances of People Watching and Nostalgia’s Lie.

It's been a slightly longer wait for the as-yet-untiled album number three after the release of 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and 2021's Seventeen Going Under, which both scored a number one on the UK Album Chart.

However, Sam Fender has explained on more than one occasion that he didn't want to rush the record if it was going to be "s***".

Speaking on Sky Arts' Johnson and Knopfler's Music Legends, he explained: "We have been recording and recording and making loads of stuff but it got to the point where I thought, ‘We don’t need to get this out yet. We need to get it right’."

The BRITs Critics Choice winner added: “For the second one we rushed to get that out and the third one we started rushing and I thought, ‘No, we have got to take the time’.

“I want to do the best I possibly can. I’d rather it be late and great than early and s****.

“What we have got so far I am absolutely over the moon with but I want to give it that bit more time and more thought.”

READ MORE: