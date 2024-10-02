Sam Fender teases new music in studio clip

The Geordie singer-songwriter has given fans a taste of what to expect from his third studio album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sam Fender has teased new material.

The North Shields singer-songwriter took to his Instagram stories today (Wednesday 2nd October) to share a snippet of new music from the studio.

Watch the sneak peek below:

Sam Fender teases new music

The studio clip could be a taste of what to expect from the BRIT Award winner's third studio album, which follows 2019's Hypersonic Missiles album and 2021's Seventeen Going Under, which both scored a number one on the UK Album Chart.

READ MORE:

The teaser comes after the Play God singer introduced another member to his band whose "voice is all over" the next album.

Back in August, the 30-year-old shared a series of throwback snaps with fellow Geordie musician Brooke Bentham alongside the caption: "The legend that is @brookebentham has joined the band!"

"First time I met Brooke I learnt how to sing. Our mutual friend @paulstephenwalton ran just about every buskers night in and around Newcastle at the time, but it was in gosforth where I met Brooke Benthsteen. I walked in to the bar to the sound of the best cover of ‘dancing in the dark’ I’d ever heard, and from that moment we were best mates (and I ripped off the way she sings and played that cover to death in almost every gig I’ve ever done) but hey! It f***ing worked!!!"

The Will We Talk singer added: "Anyway, 13-14 years later, she’s joined the band! ❤️

"Her voice is all over the next album, it’s been an absolute pleasure singing with her again and I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve made."

He added: "Here’s some photos of me and Brooke when we were teenagers X

"Drop her a follow and listen to her solo stuff!!!"

The series of photos in his post sees the pair in their younger years and is led by a snap of them behind the bar at the Low Lights Tavern - the pub Sam famously worked, where he was first discovered and returned with his Brit Award years later.

Bentham shared her own post on Instagram confirming the news, which read: "Making it official 🥹 I’m joining the Sam Fender band. I met Sam when I was 16 and we were on the busking circuits in Newcastle."

She added: "He’s been a best friend and one of my biggest supporters (as you probs know) ever since. I can’t really describe how special it feels to be joining the band. Everyone has been so welcoming and encouraging, I’ve felt nothing but love. After leaving Shields ten years ago, to now being surrounded by geordies again. It’s a very lovely, lovely thing. Feels like home. Whenever Sam plays me new songs, I’m always just in awe of him. Every single one of the boys (men) in the band is a diamond. Singing together feels like magic. I’m so incredibly excited for what is to come. Sam I love ya brother woohoooooo Xx".

Sam Fender Seventeen Going Under - Track by Track

READ MORE: