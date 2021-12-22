Sam Fender has a name for his band and it's pretty fitting

Sam Fender reveals funny name for his band. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Geordie singer-songwriter told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan what his band refer to themselves as he shared his excitement for his Finsbury Park gig.

Sam Fender's got a funny name for his band and it's inspired by being a teenager.

The Geordie singer-songwriter called in for a chat the Johnny Vaughan 4-7 Thang earlier this month and when the presenter referred to him as "Sam Fender And the Kamikazes," the singer-songwriter revealed they already had their own moniker.

"We've got a band name," he revealed. "Well we've got a few in the pan, but one of the ones that's sticking at the moment is Sam Fender And The Lip-Scorching Rollies."

The Seventeen Going Under singer scored a UK No 1. with his album inspired by his teenage years, so it makes perfect sense that hid band's name was also inspired by smoking rollies in his youth.

Explaining the vivid choice of name to Johnny Vaughan, he said it reminded him of: "... When you were 15 and you'd ran out of baccy and every single blow at the very end was burning your lips and burning your finger..."

Sam's backing band consists of Dean Thompson – lead guitar Tom Ungerer on bass guitar, Joe Atkinson on keyboards, synthesizers and guitar, Drew Michael on drums and of course Johnny "Blue Hat" Davis on the saxophone.

Sam also talked about his upcoming gig at Finsbury Park next summer, which would see him play his biggest headline show to-date.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will play to a 40,000-strong crowd on Friday 15th July 2022, with a full bill that includes Dublin post-bunkers Fontaines D.C., London singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, British indie pop musician Beabadoobee and Peckham's Goat Girl with more to be announced.

Watch the singer-songwriter discuss the gig with the Radio X presenter, which he teased is going to be: "One hell of an amazing day."

Sam has also shared a new poster of the gig, which features Boris Johnson on a spit roast.

When a fan criticised the singer for being "rich" himself, the rocker responded in the comments: "and I pay my taxes".

Meanwhile, Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under single is among the nominations for Radio X Record Of The Year 2021.

The song, which is the title track of the North Shields singer's second studio album, went viral on TikTok when fans began to use the lyrics to depict their own personal tales of abuse and mistreatment.

The lines: "I was far too scared to hit him/But I would hit him in a heartbeat now/That's the thing with anger/It begs to stick around" were played alongside before and after shots of users.The effect has been humbling on Fender.

“It’s been wonderful," he told NME. To see all of the kids who were using Seventeen as a soundtrack to them talking about trauma that they’ve overcome or abuse situations."

"I was so moved by these clips. I was like, ‘How has someone hit us in the heart in just 15 seconds?’ It was such a powerful thing to see, and there were so many of them."

Sam explained how the track appeared on the platform in the first place, saying: "I ended up on TikTok because the label said so. That’s where everything is."

Even at 27, I was like ‘I feel canny old on this platform', you know? I’ve kind of warmed to it, because it got us a top 10 single."

