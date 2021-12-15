Sam Fender postpones last 2021 gigs due to COVID case in touring party

Sam Fender has had to postpone his gigs in Sheffield and Dundee. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Seventeen Going Under singer has confirmed that the instore shows in Sheffield and Dundee tomorrow will be moved to 2022.

Sam Fender has has to cancel his last two shows of 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Geordie singer-songwriter thrilled fans earlier this week when he announced a huge Finsbury Park gig for 2022, but now he's had to follow it up with disappointing news for fans wishing to see him this year.

Taking to his Insta Stories, the singer songwriter wrote: "End of year shocker. There's been a case of covid in our touring party so the instore shows in Sheffield tonight and Dundee tomorrow will be moved to next year. "

He added: "Big love and see you soon X".

Fender's gigs were set to take place on at The Foundry in Sheffield on Wednesday 15 December and at Fat Sams in Dundee on Thursday 16 December.

Sam Fender cancels 2021 Sheffield and Dundee gigs. Picture: Instagram/Sam Fender

Meanwhile, Sam Fender spoke to Johnny Vaughan earlier this week about what to expect from his Finsbury Park gig next year, which will be his biggest show to date.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer will play to a 40,000-strong crowd on Friday 15th July 2022, with a full bill that includes Dublin post-bunkers Fontaines D.C., London singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, British indie pop musician Beabadoobee and Peckham's Goat Girl with more to be announced.

Watch him discuss why the gig's going to be "One hell of an amazing day."

Speaking to Rolling Stone this week, Fender even joked he'd be planning on making a big entrance for the night.

Asked if he had any plans for a grand entrance, he replied: "Maybe we’ll get a f***ing Millennium Falcon to ride in on, and a Star Wars set? I’d love to do that one day, with a load of big Fender amps in the background.”

