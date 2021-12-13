Sam Fender teases what to expect from "amazing" 2022 Finsbury Park gig

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the Seventeen Going Under singer talk to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan about his biggest show to date next year and find out how to buy tickets.

Sam Fender announced he's set for a milestone gig this morning (Monday 13h December) at none other than Finsbury Park next year.

The Seventeen Going Under singer will play to a 40,000-strong crowd on Friday 15th July 2022, with a full bill that includes Dublin post-bunkers Fontaines D.C., London singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, British indie pop musician Beabadoobee and Peckham's Goat Girl with more to be announced.

Now, speaking to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan, the Geordie singer-songwriter has talked about his career-defining gig and its "amazing" line-up of support acts.

Watch the singer-songwriter discuss his biggest gig to date with the Radio X presenter, which he teases is going to be: "One hell of an amazing day."

Sam Fender talks to Johnny Vaughan about 2022 Finsbury Park gig.

Sam previously said of the huge show, "Holy smokes! I’m absolutely psyched to be playing Finsbury Park. What a mad night that’s going to be.

"Some huge artists have played there over the years, and it seems crazy that we will headline it next Summer.

"I’m bringing some friends along too, is gonna be wild. Cannot wait.”

Tickets will go on pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday 15th December and then on general sale at 9am on Friday 17th December via Ticketmaster.

The Finsbury Park show will follow Sam's tour of the UK and Ireland in March/April 2022 and his four-night stint supporting The Killers in London and Dublin in June.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer is also set for headline slots at the likes of Oxfordshire's Truck Festival and Sheffield's Tramlines Festival so far.

See Sam Fender's 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates:

20th March – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham SOLD OUT

21st March – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool SOLD OUT

24th March - 3Arena, Dublin

26th March – SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow SOLD OUT

27th March – Utilita Arena, Birmingham SOLD OUT

30th March - Brighton Centre SOLD OUT

1st April – SSE Arena Wembley, London SOLD OUT

2nd April - SSE Arena Wembley, London SOLD OUT

5th April – Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT

6th April - Utilita Arena, Newcastle SOLD OUT

3rd June – Emirates Stadium, London (with The Killers) SOLD OUT

4th June – Emirates Stadium, London (with The Killers) SOLD OUT

14th June – Malahide Castle, Dublin (with The Killers) SOLD OUT

15th June – Malahide Castle, Dublin (with The Killers) SOLD OUT



6th July – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester SOLD OUT

8th July – TRNMT Festival, Glasgow

15th July – Finsbury Park, London

22nd July – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

23rd July – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

