WATCH: Sam Fender & Elton John duet on Will We Talk? at Oscars viewing after party

11 February 2020, 17:37 | Updated: 11 February 2020, 18:16

Sam Fender and Elton John duet at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
Sam Fender and Elton John duet at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Newcastle singer-songwriter performed at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Footage of Sam Fender duetting with Elton John has surfaced online.

The Newcastle singer-songwriter played a one-hour set at the legendary piano man's 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, where the pair surprised the crowd with a rendition of his Will We Talk? single.

Watch a clip of their performance of the track, which is taken from his debut No.1 album Hypersonic Missiles:

See more photos and videos of the That Sound singer and the Tiny Dancer singer in action:

LA stylist Sara Tintari, who shared the post, wrote in her caption: "Sam and his band mates performed a mental hour set for the @ejaf Oscar after party!! The show was incredible and the party was unforgettable."

Earlier that night, Elton John and Bernie Taupin finally won the Oscar for Best Original Song with (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

The legend previously won an Oscar with Tim Rice for Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King in 1995.

Watch Sam Fender talk about hanging out with Elton John:

The performance marks Fender's first appearance since he was forced to cancel his UK gigs for the second time due to illness.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer was set to play a rescheduled dates at the likes of the O2 Academy Birmingham on Thursday (30 January), but an official statement came from the Play God singer explaining his dates would have to be rescheduled due to illness.

The Geordie singer-songwriter said in a statement shared by O2 Academy Birmingham at the time: "I'm gutted to do this again. I've had an absolute shocker with my health. It's been a series of unfortunate events this last month with chest infections, laryngitis and a family bereavement, and now I've come down with tonsillitis. I'm raging, all I want to do is get back out and sing, but I just can't. "

See his full statement here:

December saw the Geordie singer-songwriter cancel several dates, including his second night at O2 Academy Brixton due to a respiratory tract infection, before finally cancelling his remaining UK tour dates of 2019 due to laryngitis.

A distraught Fender shared a video on Instagram at the time, saying: "Absolute nightmare. Got laryngitis and have been instructed by the doctor to stop singing for two weeks, if I carry on I could haemorrhage my cords which would mean being out for months.

"I’m so sorry but I cannot carry on with the tour, we’re gonna figure out rescheduling info in the next few days."

The Dead Boys singer continued: ""I’ve had the best year of my life, I’m absolutely gutted that I have to stop, but I can’t bust my voice if I want to keep going.

He concluded: "It's a f**king nightmare. I can't wait to see yous again and can't wait to get back on that stage."

See his video here:

READ MORE: What does Hypersonic Missiles by Sam Fender mean?

