Sam Fender cancels remainder of UK tour due to illness

Sam Fender plays Radio X Presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The Hypersonic Missiles singer has been forced to cancel his second night in London, as well as the rest of his tour, after contracting laryngitis.

Sam Fender has been forced to cancel his gig at the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (11 December), followed by the rest of his remaining 2019 tour dates, due to illness.

A distraught Fender posted on Instagram, saying: "Absolute nightmare. Got laryngitis and have been instructed by the doctor to stop singing for two weeks, if I carry on I could haemorrhage my cords which would mean being out for months.

"I’m so sorry but I cannot carry on with the tour, we’re gonna figure out rescheduling info in the next few days."

"I’ve had the best year of my life, I’m absolutely gutted that I have to stop, but I can’t bust my voice if I want to keep going."

In a video message, Fender added: "It's a f**king nightmare. I can't wait to see yous again and can't wait to get back on that stage."

The London venue and Communion Music took to Twitter to write: "We’re very sorry to announce that tonight’s show with @samfendermusic at O2 Academy Brixton is cancelled due to Sam being unwell. There will be a rescheduled date announced very shortly, all original tickets will remain valid. Refunds will be available from point of purchase."

The news comes after Fender was forced to also cancel his Bristol and Birmingham dates last week due to a "respiratory tract infection".

Taking to Instagram last week, he wrote: "Been having the tour of our lives and caught a bug [...] totally gutted. docs have said we have to postpone Bristol and Birmingham until the 'respiratory track infection' heals. We've managed to reschedule the shows to the end of January though and hope to make it up to you then".

The Saturday singer added: "The shows will now take place on Jan 30th in Birmingham and Jan 31st in Bristol. Our first shows of the year."Your tickets remain valid or refunds available from point of purchase x".

Sam Fender shares Instagram story apologising for forcing to cancel his Bristol and Birmingham dates. Picture: Instagram/Sam Fender

