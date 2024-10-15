Sam Fender launches cryptic countdown clocks as he tells fans to "get ready"

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has urged his fans to "get ready" as he prepares to share news of his third studio album.

Sam Fender has launched a countdown clock on his official website.

The Geordie singer-songwriter has been teasing his third studio album for some time, but has now given fans an indication of when to expect an announcement.

See an image of the countdown on his website on Tuesday (15th October), which was taken around the time of this article being published.

The two dates indicate that something will be coming on Friday (18th October) around 10am and that another announcement will follow the week after.

Sam Fender launches countdown on website. Picture: samfender.com

Fans are asked to register on a new mailing list to "get ready" for information, with a message once they've completed the process, which reads: "alreet. thanks for joining. news very soon."

Fans have already begun to speculate that this could mean a new album announcement and possibly tour news on the horizon.

Sam's latest stunt comes after he previously confirmed that his record is complete and "mastered".

Sharing a series of photos and videos from the making of the record on Instagram, the Geordie singer wrote: “mastered x."

The photo and video dump includes Fender with with his guitar around his neck, the recording studio itself, his saxophonist Johnny Blue Hat and The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel on keys, plus live footage of Fender on stage.

See his post below:

The update came not long after the star shared a teaser of a new song on his Instagram Story.

Sam Fender teases new music

The snippet adds to previously shared tracks People Watching and Nostalgia's Lie, which he debuted during his intimate gig at Plymouth Pavillions.

Sam Fender - People Watching UNRELEASED SONG - Plymouth Pavilions 1080p

It's been a longer wait for album number three after the release of 2019's Hypersonic Missiles and 2021's Seventeen Going Under, which both scored a number one on the UK Albums Chart.

However, the singer-songwriter has talked at length about why he didn't want to rush the record.

Speaking on Sky Arts' Johnson and Knopfler's Music Legends, he explained: "We have been recording and recording and making loads of stuff but it got to the point where I thought, ‘We don’t need to get this out yet. We need to get it right’."

The BRITs Critics Choice winner added: “For the second one we rushed to get that out and the third one we started rushing and I thought, ‘No, we have got to take the time’.

“I want to do the best I possibly can. I’d rather it be late and great than early and s****.

“What we have got so far I am absolutely over the moon with but I want to give it that bit more time and more thought.”

Sam Fender - Will We Talk LIVE for Radio X

