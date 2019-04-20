VIDEO: Sam Fender recreates Byker Grove scene after Ant & Dec follow him on Twitter

20 April 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 20 April 2019, 12:01

The Hypersonic Missiles rocker celebrated being followed on Twitter by Ant and Dec by re-creating PJ and Duncan's Byker Grove paintball scene.

Sam Fender is not only one of the most talented British artists out there at the moment, but he also seems to have the most craic.

The North Shields singer-songwriter was so chuffed to find out he'd been followed on Twitter by presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly he decided to recreate one of the most famous scenes on UK TV.

Before Ant & Dec were winning NTA awards every year, they played PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove- a Geordie teen drama which centred around a Newcastle youth centre.

And the show's most famous scene featured the moment that PJ (played by Ant) went blind in a paintball accident.

Fender, being from the Toon himself, was so excited by his fellow Geordies giving him a follow, that he just decided to recreate the iconic TV moment with a bunch of his mates.

Watch the video above, which he shared on Twitter above, with the caption: "We made a video to honour the moment @antanddec followed me on Twitter!! #bykergrove #pjandduncan"

Legend!

Sam Fender and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove
Sam Fender and Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove. Picture: Press & Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Sam Fender has revealed the title and release date of his debut album.

The BRIT Awards Critics' Choice Winner has confirmed that his first outing will be titled Hypersonic Missiles and will be released this summer.

The record consists of 13 tracks and includes the likes of Dead Boys, Play God, That Sound and Leave Fast and is set for release on 9 August 2019.

See Sam Fender's stunning rendition of Play God in our Radio X session:

See the Hypersonic Missiles Tracklisting below:

1. Hypersonic Missiles

2. The Borders

3. White Privilege

4. Dead Boys

5. You’re Not The Only One

6. Play God

7. That Sound

8. Saturday

9. Will We Talk In The Morning

0. Two People

11. Call Me Lover

12. Leave Fast

13. Use (live)

