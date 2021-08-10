Brian May suggests Eric Clapton is a "fruitcake" for anti-vax stance

Brian May has commented on Eric Clapton's anti-vax stance. Picture: 1. PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images 2. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Queen guitarist has called the Layla singer his "hero," but disagreed with his anti-vaccine comments.

The legendary Queen guitarist Brian May has called anti-vaxxers like Eric Clapton "fruitcakes," despite respecting him.

"I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways. He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man,” May told The Independent.

"Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me."

May’s comments comes after Eric Clapton addressed UK’s rule that will require everyone to have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses to enter nightclubs and “large crowded settings” in England from September.

Writing a statement on Telegram, the Cream guitarist said: "Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour-bound to make an announcement of my own."

He added: "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

Eric Clapton isn't the only artist who has strong feelings about the COVID-19 vaccine and lockdown restrictions.

Ian Brown has a similar stance on enforced vaccination rules and in March the former Stone Roses frontman pulled out of Neighbourhood Weekender in September.

"My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available! X,” Brown announced on Twitter at the time.

Richard Ashcroft has also been staunchly against the COVID-19 restrictions and has cancelled headline slots at Tramlines Festival and Victorious Festival.

Commenting on his decision to pull out of Tramlines, the Bitter Sweet Symphony rocker wrote: "Apologies to my fans for any disappointment but the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn’t be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme.

"I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn’t be playing concerts with restrictions The status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but sadly was forced to become something else."

Ashcroft was replaced by Supergrass at the Sheffield festival, while the organisers of Victorious announced in a statement: "Following extensive discussions about the measures we have put in place to reduce risk for visitors, artists, and workers at this year’s festival, Richard Ashcroft will no longer perform at the event.

"We will announce a replacement shortly."

