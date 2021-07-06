Supergrass replace Richard Ashcroft as Tramlines 2021 headliners

Supergrass are among the headliners at Tramlines 2021. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Alright rockers have stepped in after Ashcroft refused to play the Sheffield festival, which will now be a Government test event.

Supergrass have been confirmed for the third and final day of Tramlines 2021, replacing previous headliner Richard Ashcroft.

Following a statement made by The Verve legend on On Monday (5 July), where he refused to play the festival with restrictions, festival organisers have shared their own news.

Taking to their social media channels, they wrote: "Following Richard Ashcroft’s decision not to join us at Tramlines 2021, we are delighted to let you know that the amazing Supergrass are your new Sunday headliners!

"We’re also excited to announce a FINAL batch of Weekend and Day Tickets will be available Friday 12pm as part of our resale – these will absolutely fly and will only be available for those signed up to our Waiting List."

Supergrass will close the final day of the festival, joining previously announced headliners The Streets and Royal Blood.

The news comes after Ashcroft shared a defiant post to his fans earlier this week.

The Bitter Sweet Sympathy singer wrote: "Apologies to my fans for any disappointment but the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn’t be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme.

"I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn’t be playing concerts with restrictions The status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but , sadly was forced to become something else. It must be an age thing but the words Government Experiment and Festival".

Tramlines shared the news that it would be going ahead at the end of last month, joining the third phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme and allowing the sold-out music festival at Hillsborough Park to take place at full capacity from 23-25 July.

Tramlines’ participation in the programme means the festival can go ahead independently of national reopening dates and the audience will be able to enjoy the event without compulsory social distancing or masks.

At the entrance to the festival, ticket holders (except children under 11) will be asked for proof of EITHER a negative COVID result from a lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours or two vaccination doses, with the second received at least 14 days before