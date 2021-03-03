Neighbourhood Weekender confirms 2021 return with new September date

By Jenny Mensah

The Warrington Festival has confirmed it will take place in 2021 with new dates in September. Find out more about the line-up and how to get tickets.

Neighbourhood Weekender has announced its return for 2021 with newly rescheduled dates.

The festival, which is held in Warrington's Victoria Park, has now confirmed it will take place from 3-5 September this year.

Gerry Cinnamon will headline the Friday night of the festival, while James will top the bill on the second night, replacing Ian Brown as Saturday night headliner.

The North West's biggest indie festival will then be rounded off by Welsh rockers Catfish And The Bottlemen.

Neighbourhood Weekender’s line-up also includes fellow headliners Sam Fender, Circa Waves, Shed Seven, The Wombats, Miles Kane, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Pale Waves, Easy Life and many more.

Organisers said in a statement "Following recent government announcement we are moving Neighbourhood Weekender to Friday 3, Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 September 2021.

"James will be replacing Ian Brown as our Saturday night headliner.

"All tickets remain valid for the new dates. If you can no longer attend, please contact your ticket agent to arrange a refund.

"Thanks for your patience and continued support for the event. You really are the best!"

They added: "We can't wait to see you at the festival!"

The last of the remaining tickets are available to buy at www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.