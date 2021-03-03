Neighbourhood Weekender confirms 2021 return with new September date

3 March 2021, 18:00 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 18:19

Neighbourhood Weekender 2018 stage
Neighbourhood Weekender will now take place in September 2021. Picture: Press/Flare Collective

By Jenny Mensah

The Warrington Festival has confirmed it will take place in 2021 with new dates in September. Find out more about the line-up and how to get tickets.

Neighbourhood Weekender has announced its return for 2021 with newly rescheduled dates.

The festival, which is held in Warrington's Victoria Park, has now confirmed it will take place from 3-5 September this year.

Gerry Cinnamon will headline the Friday night of the festival, while James will top the bill on the second night, replacing Ian Brown as Saturday night headliner.

The North West's biggest indie festival will then be rounded off by Welsh rockers Catfish And The Bottlemen.

Neighbourhood Weekender’s line-up also includes fellow headliners Sam Fender, Circa Waves, Shed Seven, The Wombats, Miles Kane, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Pale Waves, Easy Life and many more.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 festival line-up
Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 festival line-up. Picture: Press

Organisers said in a statement "Following recent government announcement we are moving Neighbourhood Weekender to Friday 3, Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 September 2021.

"James will be replacing Ian Brown as our Saturday night headliner.

"All tickets remain valid for the new dates. If you can no longer attend, please contact your ticket agent to arrange a refund.

"Thanks for your patience and continued support for the event. You really are the best!"

They added: "We can't wait to see you at the festival!"

All tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

Those that can no longer attend are advised to contact their ticket agent to arrange a refund.

The last of the remaining tickets are available to buy at www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Latest On Radio X

Alan McGee speaks to Chris Moyles about weight loss and Creation Stories

Alan McGee reveals how he lost weight and talks Creation Stories film

Maximo Park Perform At Virgin Money Unity Arena

Maxïmo Park to perform Our Earthly Pleasures and new album in full

Maximo Park

Alex Turner surveys his Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino model; Stanley Kubrick on the space station set in 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

How Alex Turner (and Stanley Kubrick) predicted the "space hotel"

Arctic Monkeys

Punk rock band Sex Pistols in 1976

First look photos of Danny Boyle-directed Sex Pistols series revealed

Sex Pistols

Four Lads in Jeans sign Sony noise-cancelling headphones deal

Four Lads in Jeans sign Sony noise-cancelling headphones deal

News

COVID-19: Dolly Parton changes Jolene to vaccine as she gets coronavirus jab she helped fund

News

Crowds at Reading Festival 2018

Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Bunny Wailer, last surviving member of Bob Marley and the Wailers, dies aged 73

News

Australian music industry icon Michael Gudinski dies, aged 68

Michael Gudinsky dies, aged 68: Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Garbage and more pay tribute

News